4-star QB: Miami will be my next visit, Canes making me a priority
Pittsburg (Calif.) High School QB Jaden Rashada is a major priority for the Miami Hurricanes, and he’s heard daily from coaches since he landed a UM offer Feb. 23.Rashada’s already taken visits to ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news