News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-04 02:58:00 -0500') }} football Edit

4-star QB talking with entire UM staff: "It's really high potential school"

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
Managing Editor
@canesport

Flower Mound (Tex.) Marcus High School QB Garrett Nussmeier says the Hurricanes remain right in the thick of his recruiting picture, and that UM is recruiting him as hard as anyone.“I’ve been in co...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}