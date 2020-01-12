News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-12 16:22:44 -0600') }} football Edit

4-star QB who built relationship with Lashlee at SMU picks up UM offer Sun.

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
Managing Editor
@canesport

Flower Mound (Tex.) Marcus High School Class of 2021 QB Garrett Nussmeier picked up a Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer today.He previously held an SMU offer … now that coordinator/QB coach Rhett ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}