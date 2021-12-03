4-star RB hosts Hickson, assuming no shakeup will visit UM
Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines High School RB Jovantae Barnes hosted Miami Hurricanes RB coach Eric Hickson for an in-home visit on Tuesday.“It went really well,” Barnes said. “Coach Hickson was her...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news