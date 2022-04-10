4-star safety visited UM and added offer: "It felt like home"
Rockledge (Fla.) High School Class of 2024 4-star safety Jaylen Heyward picked up a Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer on Saturday after visiting UM for the scrimmage and meeting with coaches after...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news