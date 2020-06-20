 CaneSport - 4-star says UM will make cut: "I love the whole coaching staff"
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-20 04:11:00 -0500') }} football Edit

4-star says UM will make cut: "I love the whole coaching staff"

Gary Ferman • CaneSport
Publisher
@canesport
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Fort Pierce (Fla.) Westwood High School Class of 2022 DB Kamari Wilson is a high priority for the Canes.And he’s talking with several programs - he estimates he’s spoken to coaches from around 20 d...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}