CaneSport - 4-star says UM will make cut: "I love the whole coaching staff"

4-star says UM will make cut: "I love the whole coaching staff"
Fort Pierce (Fla.) Westwood High School Class of 2022 DB Kamari Wilson is a high priority for the Canes.And he’s talking with several programs - he estimates he’s spoken to coaches from around 20 d...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news