4-star set for official Miami visit this weekend: "I'll be eyes and ears"
Kissimmee (Fla.) Tohopekaligo High School STR/OLB Demario Tolan is set for his official visit to Miami this weekend, which of course coincides with the annual Paradise Camp.“I don’t really have any...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news