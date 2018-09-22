The four-star tight end’s day was highlighted with a 72-yard touchdown reception that he roped in running free down a seam. Several other long receptions later, Dickinson finished a 35-7 winner and moved to 4-0 on the season.

DICKINSON -- As Katy-Taylor’s offense struggled to pick up a few yards at a time on the ground behind a big offensive line on Friday night, the opposing Dickinson offense gashed the Mustangs’ defense over and over again with big plays from Jalen Wydermyer .

The Gators were paced with strong efforts from several key players, but all eyes are on Wydermyer, who says he’s still torn between several programs, but only has one official visit scheduled to Miami on November 3. The other contenders for officials include Texas A&M - where he took an unofficial visit to for the game against Clemson - Georgia , and Ole Miss .

On Miami

“Coach (Todd) Hartley has been coming to my basketball games and supporting me through thick-and-thin,” he said. “I really have a great relationship with him and it’s really cool to know someone from that far away cares that much about a little guy like me.”

“Honestly, it’s going to be my first time over there,” he said. “I hope to just see everything and just soak it all in while I have it so I can make a decision based on that. It’s a bummer that I couldn’t get out there but the [Hurricane] Harvey situation made it hard.”

On Texas A&M

“I went to the Clemson game - that was a great game,” he said. “My parents loved it. I’ve never been anywhere that big with that many people - it was amazing. A&M was doing really good. They stayed with Clemson … if they can pull it off against Alabama this week, that would be awesome.”

On potentially joining Rivals250 TE commit Baylor Cupp

“Having us both in the same class would give them another vertical threat,” he said. “We can both run, we can both block, we can both catch, so A&M would be getting a good deal with that one.”

On Georgia

“Things have been good,” he said. “Me Coach (Kirby) Smart have a good relationship - we talk on the phone sometimes and do whatever we can to speak with each other. We have pretty much the same kind of relationship that me and Coach Hartley have, so it’s a good one.”

“I hear from the tight ends coach a lot too,” he said. “But for the head coach to take time out of his day to talk to me, that’s a big bonus.”

On Ole Miss

“They have something really special going on,” he said. “I really love the campus, the atmosphere, it’s a hard decision, honestly.”

“They’ve been explosive this season,” he said. “With (D.K.) Metcalf and (A.J.) Brown, they’ve been a lot of fun to watch.”