4-star UF commit sets Cane visit date
Dunnellon (Fla.) High School WR Ja’Quavion Fraziars is a Florida commitment.And the Canes have taken up the chase.He picked up a Miami offer two weeks ago and says “I’m going to take a visit, I tal...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news