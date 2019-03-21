Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-21 05:37:05 -0500') }} football Edit

4-star UF commit sets Cane visit date

R7og4ufpbjs0hbdhsyeb
Matt Shodell • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Managing Editor

Dunnellon (Fla.) High School WR Ja’Quavion Fraziars is a Florida commitment.And the Canes have taken up the chase.He picked up a Miami offer two weeks ago and says “I’m going to take a visit, I tal...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}