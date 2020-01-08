4-star with Cane offer talking with Rumph, UM high on his list of favorites
Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy DB/ATH Markevious Brown already lists over 20 scholarship offers.Including Miami.“Miami definitely is one of my top schools, they talk to me a lot,” Brown said. “I’m talk...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news