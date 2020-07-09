CaneSport - 4-star WR commit working to gain weight, targets early enrollment

4-star WR commit working to gain weight, targets early enrollment
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Plantation High School WR Jacolby George committed to Miami early last month.And he says he’s told all other schools he’s solid in that pledge.“I’m not talking to anyone othe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news