 CaneSport - 4-star WR commit working to gain weight, targets early enrollment
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-09 02:55:00 -0500') }} football Edit

4-star WR commit working to gain weight, targets early enrollment

Gary Ferman • CaneSport
Publisher
@canesport
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Plantation High School WR Jacolby George committed to Miami early last month.And he says he’s told all other schools he’s solid in that pledge.“I’m not talking to anyone othe...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}