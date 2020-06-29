CaneSport - 4-star WR picks up Miami Hurricanes offer: "It's a great school"

4-star WR picks up Miami Hurricanes offer: "It's a great school"
Frisco (Tex.) Liberty High School 4-star Class of 2022 WR Evan Stewart picked up a Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer late last week.And he says “of course” UM will be in his picture as his recruit...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news