4-way battle for OL Cline heading into weekend OV that could push UM to top
Cartersville (Ga.) High School OL Johnathan Cline is set to arrive on Miami’s campus today with mom, dad and his brother for an official visit.It’s the final OV before Cline will make a decision – ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news