5-star Alexander off UM official visit: "It was great to be in paradise"
The biggest name on Miami's campus this weekend, at least when it comes to stars, was Denton (Tex.) Ryan High School five star DT Keithian "Bear" Alexander.Alexander told CaneSport after the visit ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news