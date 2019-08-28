5-star CB talking to coaches, mulling Miami Hurricanes official visit
Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy 5-star CB Elias Ricks is an LSU commitment.And he’s got four official visits set up: To Alabama, Ohio State, USC and LSU.The fifth visit?He says it’s between Miami, Flori...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news