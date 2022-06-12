5 star has "awesome" UM official visit, strength program big selling point

Katy (Tex.) Paetow High School DL David Hicks was the Canes’ 5-star on campus for an official visit this weekend.

He’s a huge priority for Mario Cristobal & Co. in this class.

The news coming off his weekend visit?

Well, Hicks came down with his father (who doubles as his high school DL coach), mother and stepfather.

And dad says “It was a great visit, really great. We had a great time, spent a lot of time with coach (Mario) Cristobal, coach Joe (Salave’a), coach (Rod) Wright, and Jason Taylor. It was awesome.”

This was Hicks’ second official visit, with a Michigan State trip already in the books. He will next go to Oregon, and he’s also taken unofficial visits this summer to Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma. All remain in the mix, as does Alabama, where Hicks may take an official visit in the fall.

The plan is for David, Jr. to announce his decision at the Under Armour All-American game, so if that remains the case there’s a long wait in store for all the above programs.

David Sr. says Miami put its best foot forward on this official visit, which was the third time he’s come to UM with his son.

“Miami’s always been high up with us,” he says. “We came and the Miami coaches just wanted to show us the program and let him make an informed choice. It’s `We are giving you the info” and you go from there, see if it’s the right fit.”