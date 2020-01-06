5-star James Williams "leaning toward Miami now"
Ft. Lauderdale Western High School 5-star DB James Williams is a former Miami Hurricanes commitment who now lists almost 50 offers with the most recent from Clemson.“The Clemson offer shocked me,” ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news