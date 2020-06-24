CaneSport - 5-star OL has Canes in top group, wants to see wins this season

5-star OL has Canes in top group, wants to see wins this season
One of the nation’s top offensive tackle prospects in the Class of 2022 is right in Miami’s back yard.And he’ll be playing next to a Cane commitment this coming season on the Miami Columbus High Sc...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news