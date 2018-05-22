Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-22 04:07:00 -0500') }} football Edit

5-star sets June official visit to UM: "It's program back on the rise"

Sbkiz4tgpbcfeixxoj6h
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Matt Shodell • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Managing Editor

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco High School 5-star CB Chris Steele has set up his Miami Hurricanes official visit for the weekend of June 16.He’s decided to take all his officials before the sea...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}