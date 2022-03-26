5-star takes Cane Sat. visit: "It was better than I thought it would be"
Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy 5-star DL/ATH Samuel M’Pemba planned to come to Miami for Elite Prospect Day in January, but wasn’t able to get a ride.Today he finally made it down to campus.“I got ther...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news