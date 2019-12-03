5-star TE sets visit: “We wouldn’t be visiting if Miami didn’t have chance"
Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines High School 5-star TE Darnell Washington got a visit from tight ends coach Stephen Field today.And now Washington has set up his official visit to UM for this weekend....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news