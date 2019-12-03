News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-03 19:38:03 -0600') }} football Edit

5-star TE sets visit: “We wouldn’t be visiting if Miami didn’t have chance"

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
@canesport
Managing Editor

Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines High School 5-star TE Darnell Washington got a visit from tight ends coach Stephen Field today.And now Washington has set up his official visit to UM for this weekend....

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}