Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-05 16:49:38 -0500') }} football Edit

5-star UGA commit visits UM Sat.: They have my interest, and it's strong

Tq0gplmcd1rlnmgafq0g
Matt Shodell • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Managing Editor

Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove High School WR Jadon Haselwood is a Georgia commitment.But UM has piqued his interest.Haselwood and his parents flew to Miami yesterday and spent four hours on campus to...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}