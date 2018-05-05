5-star UGA commit visits UM Sat.: They have my interest, and it's strong
Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove High School WR Jadon Haselwood is a Georgia commitment.But UM has piqued his interest.Haselwood and his parents flew to Miami yesterday and spent four hours on campus to...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news