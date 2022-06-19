5-star Jayden Wayne "loved it" on UM OV, time here helped Miami's chances

Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln High School DE Jayden Wayne was one of the high profile official visitors on Miami’s campus this weekend.

He’s already taken official visits to Georgia and LSU and has a visit to Oregon up next.

He’s targeting announcing a decision before his season and also has Alabama and Michigan State in his picture.

As for this weekend’s Cane official visit?

Wayne says it was picture-perfect, and he came down with his parents, brother and sister.

“I loved it,” said Wayne, who also visited UM unofficially earlier in the year. “It was fun. My family loved it and I loved it.”

He was hosted by Thomas Davis and says one of his favorite activities of the weekend was going jet-skiing.

Wayne says he got a great sense of what the program is all about, and that he spent a lot of time with coaches Mario Cristobal, Joe Salave’a and Rod Wright (and also FaceTimed with Jason Taylor).