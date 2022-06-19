5-star Jayden Wayne "loved it" on UM OV, time here helped Miami's chances
Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln High School DE Jayden Wayne was one of the high profile official visitors on Miami’s campus this weekend.
He’s already taken official visits to Georgia and LSU and has a visit to Oregon up next.
He’s targeting announcing a decision before his season and also has Alabama and Michigan State in his picture.
As for this weekend’s Cane official visit?
Wayne says it was picture-perfect, and he came down with his parents, brother and sister.
“I loved it,” said Wayne, who also visited UM unofficially earlier in the year. “It was fun. My family loved it and I loved it.”
He was hosted by Thomas Davis and says one of his favorite activities of the weekend was going jet-skiing.
Wayne says he got a great sense of what the program is all about, and that he spent a lot of time with coaches Mario Cristobal, Joe Salave’a and Rod Wright (and also FaceTimed with Jason Taylor).
“They really love my family,” he said. “They want develop me to be the best. They want me to come contribute right way and they care about me more than just football.
“I really like the coaches.”
The bottom line question off the visit: “Did this help Miami with you?”
His answer: “Yes, most definitely.”
Wayne says the reason for that is simple.
“I loved the vibe of all the coaches,” he said. “Me, coach (Mario) Cristobal and coach Joe (Salave’a) have a great relationships from way back. They all want to win a national title.”
So stay tuned here, as we will see if he winds up announcing a decision before his season.
CaneSport’s take
Wayne stresses that he isn’t ready to list anyone in front, but the Canes really made a big impression here and we think UM’s in a good spot … especially if he announces before the season. But he may wind up waiting a bit to announce and taking more officials in-season, so it’ll be interesting to see which way this goes.