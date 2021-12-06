5-star WR has UM in final 3, setting up Cane official visit this weekend
St. Louis (Mo.) St. Mary's High School 5-star WR Kevin Coleman never had Miami in his recruiting picture.Until now.“I’m definitely looking at Miami,” Coleman said. “I had actually looked at Miami a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news