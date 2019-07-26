Miami's opening fall practice kicks off this evening at 7 p.m., and CaneSport will be there to cover all the action ... so what are our top 5 things to keep an eye on entering the opening practice? Here you go:

1. QB PLAY

Yes, all eyes will be on the quarterbacks as Manny Diaz made it clear at ACC Media Day that he wants a starter in place after the fall's second scrimmage (ie a couple of weeks into fall camp). If Tate Martell comes out throwing errant balls in simple drills like he did this spring, that would not be a good sign for his winning the job. Likewise N'Kosi Perry and Jarren Williams must show why they should be the guy that leads Dan Enos' new offense. Whoever performs best in these 15 or so practices will earn the spot. So we'll be keeping this position under close observation.

2. O LINE DEPTH CHART

There was so much mixing and matching in the spring here, with an injury to projected starting center Corey Gaynor playing a role, but now that fall camp is here this position must be solidified. A good sign for the unit will be if the same first team group that lines up tonight is the same unit that is with the ones a week and two weeks from now. If any part of the team needs to find cohesion, it's the O line. And coaches can no longer afford to keep moving guys around trying to find the best combination. OL coach Butch Barry should have a good handle on who is best where, and we hope to get a glimpse of that in the media viewing portion of practice. Stay tuned to the War Room message board for updates on this front.

3. PHYSICAL AND PSYCHOLOGICAL LOOK OF THE TEAM

Players running around, working hard and having fun. That's what you want to see on Day 1. If David Feeley has done his job as well as many think, it should be a better conditioned, faster team than the version we saw in the spring. We'll also get a sense for the leaders in each unit, who is leading the pack in drills. It will be interesting to see how cohesive the team has become after a hard summer of work.

4. THE NEW GUYS

With all the transfer/incoming freshmen summer arrivals we'll get our first glimpse of them in uniform. Is Sam Brooks ready to help out at a depleted LB spot? How does new QB Peyton Matocha look in his first Cane practice? Do any of the new DL/OL physically look like they're ready to contribute? What transfers appear to be difference makers and where are they working in depth chart-wise? What freshmen are working into the two deep already? These are all things we'll be keeping a close eye on. And we'll also see what incoming transfers/freshmen are not yet on campus.

5. INJURIES