Miami's kryptonite this season has been closing games on the road. Dating back to their first ACC loss against Georgia Tech, in which the Hurricanes were scoreless in the last four-plus minutes, it's been a struggle icing games in high-pressured environments. All four conference losses have come away from the Watsco Center, including heartbreakers to N.C. State - overcame a double-digit lead but lost in overtime - Duke - missed important shots at the end - and most recently Pittsburgh - led by eight with under three minutes remaining. Each of Miami's last three losses has come by one possession. On the flip side, the Hurricanes are 11-0 at home, with notable conference wins against Virginia and Syracuse on its home floor. Miami will look to continue its dominance Tuesday, as No. 23 Miami welcomes Virginia Tech. They'll also travel for an important showdown against No. 20 Clemson on Saturday. Here's a look ahead at the Hurricanes' two-game schedule this week.

What To Know: Virginia Tech (13-8, 3-7 ACC)

Miami looks to keep its perfect home record as they welcome Virginia Tech on Tuesday. (Ethan Lindquist, 305 Sports)

The Hokies are looking for ways to revive its season. A win against a nationally-ranked Hurricanes squad on the road would certainly change the narrative. Winners of two straight, Virginia Tech lost its first seven games to commence conference play. They've found a groove as of late, with home wins against Duke and Syracuse. That said, they're on the road. VT holds an 0-6 record when they don't play in Blacksburg. Senior Justyn Mutss will be the primary focus for Miami. Averaging 12.8 points and team-highs in rebounding (7.6), assists (4.5) and steals (1.6), Mutts has given the Hurricanes trouble in years past. Expect Norchad Omier to take on that responsibility. Omier posted either 10-plus points or 10-plus rebounds in all 21 contests this season. He'll continue being heavily relied on offensively and defensively. VT's weapons don't end there. Senior guard Hunter Cattoor is a three-point specialist, hitting 43 percent (43-for-100) from beyond the arc in 17 games. Cattoor has made 11 threes in the last two games, as his only shot attempts come from deep. Cattoor has haunted Miami in the past, hitting a three-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game and force overtime back in February 2021. Letting him get hot could make things difficult for the Hurricanes. Another senior to keep an eye on is Grant Basile. The 6-foot-9 forward has garnered 20-plus points and seven-plus rebounds in two consecutive games. He's not afraid to shoot from deep and provides size for VT to get boards.

Keys To Victory

As always, an entire team effort will be needed to reel in any conference win at this stage of the season. That said, I do think Isaiah Wong will be the X-factor to a victory Tuesday night. Wong has delivered against Virginia Tech in his collegiate career, averaging 16.3 points and five rebounds in six games. Expect him to majorly contribute on the scoring end. With both teams able to get hot quickly from three-point range, we could be in store for a tight matchup. It'll all depend on how aggressive Miami is in forcing VT to commit turnovers and play a sloppy brand of basketball.

What To Know: Clemson (18-4, 10-1 ACC)

Miami will take on the best team in the ACC on the road this Saturday. (Ethan Lindquist, 305 Sports)

Thus far, Clemson has proven to be the best team in the ACC this season. With just one conference loss under their belt, the Tigers welcome Miami to Littlejohn Coliseum, where they're unbeaten (12-0) so far. This will be the Hurricanes' first road challenge since Pitt, and it might be their most challenging of the year. Senior Hunter Tyson is the difference-maker for Clemson. Averaging 16 points and 9.8 rebounds, the 6-foot-8 forward can give Miami serious trouble near the rim. At the same time, Tyson can shoot from the perimeter and is a reliable free-throw shooter if he draws a foul (83.3 percent). At the guard spot, Chase Hunter will control things for the Tigers. He's coming off a season-best 26-point performance against Florida State, in which he shot 11 free throws. PJ Hall is Clemson's big man. He's made a three-pointer in his last five games and has found himself at the charity stripe more often as of late. Expect Omier to stick with him and keep him from finding his groove.

Keys To Victory