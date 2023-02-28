Miami will have plenty of prospects visiting this weekend to Coral Gables for junior day. It is a golden opportunity for Miami to start some serious momentum in recruiting. Here is a handful of the top prospects that are expected to visit Miami this weekend as the team starts spring football practice.

2024

Cunningham is everything needed with a defensive lineman. He has the strength to hold off blockers and the speed to track down ball carriers. Once he gets his hands on his opponent, it's game over. His size at this point is better suited on the edge but the current junior could be a dominating presence on the inside as well. Colorado, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M seem to be the top contenders in his recruitment thus far.

Miami is still looking to recruit on a national level and like Cunningham, Baker is a big-time talent on the west coast that the Hurricanes simply have to try and bring to Coral Gables. The current junior is a people mover and can move swiftly to get out and block on designed runs. He is an elite talent that could be another pillar of the Miami offensive line for years to come. Baker has several power five offers that include Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, and USC.

Franklin is a people-eater in the middle of the defensive line. He has the strength to walk his opponent backward with his sheer strength. He also fights off defenders with the strength to get to the ball. With his size, he can play multiple positions on the line including playing on the edge if needed. Franklin also plans to visit Florida and Florida State this weekend. LSU is a top contender for the Louisiana native.

Madison excels in pass block shutting down the right side of the line. He has great technique at a young age to eliminate his opposition. He has quick feet getting in his stances making it tough for defenders to get around. Madison made visited West Virginia and Louisville and has offers from Illinois and Kentucky among others.

When Sunram pulls to get out on running plays he pushes his adversaries out of the way with authority. The junior can get nasty at the point of attack and has the ability to seal off multiple defenders to create gaping holes. Sunram visited Minnesota and has offers from Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, and Nebraska.