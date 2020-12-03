A look back: This can be 4th UM team to finish ranked after a losing season
A trivia question for Miami Hurricanes’ football fans that isn’t trivial: What are the three times the Canes had a losing season and the next year finished in the top 25 of the final AP rankings?Th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news