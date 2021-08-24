ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 form alliance to help combat SEC expansion
For those wondering what the ACC would do to try and counter the SEC's power play in adding Oklahoma and Texas to that conference, an answer came today.
ACC Commissioner James Phillips, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren and Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff announced an alliance between the conferences.
With a 12-team playoff on the horizon, the alliance is an answer to try and prevent the SEC from essentially being the power broker with the NCAA losing some of its power. There's a thought out there that the SEC was looking to become the dominant conference with the idea that as many as six of 12 playoff spots could go to the SEC down the road.
The hope for the three conferences today is this will help combat that.
Will it?
Time will tell.
But certainly the commissioners from the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 feel comfortable that their respective programs will fare well moving forward.
"There are many critical discussions to engage in and decisions to be made in the coming months and years that will shape college athletics for decades,” Phillips said in an opening statement on a conference call announcing the alliance. “In the years ahead our student-athletes, alumni and fans will benefit from thrilling new matchups which will help create new rivalries and excitement in our alliance.
“The ACC’s relationship with the big Ten and Pac-12 conference runs deep in our frequent nonconference competition across many sports."
Per a release sent out from the alliance:
The three conferences remain competitors in every sense but are committed to collaborating and providing thought leadership on various opportunities and challenges facing college athletics, including:
· Student-athlete mental and physical health, safety, wellness and support
· Strong academic experience and support
· Diversity, equity and inclusion
· Social justice
· Gender equity
· Future structure of the NCAA
· Federal legislative efforts
· Postseason championships and future formats
The release also states that “The alliance includes a scheduling component for football and women’s and men’s basketball designed to create new inter-conference games, enhance opportunities for student-athletes, and optimize the college athletics experience for both student-athletes and fans across the country.”
So do ACC games against the SEC end? That remains unanswered.
As does just what kind of schedule ACC teams will have moving forward against programs within the alliance but out of conference. Will all the out of conference football games scheduled from here on out, for instance, be between teams in the other two conferences?
And will there be eight conference games played for all three conferences to make this work?
“That’s one of the things we will have to address at the appropriate time,” Warren said. “Some conferences have eight games. We have nine. All of those different tissues now with the scheduling alliance, they are put on the table now.”
Per the press conference today, there are no commitments in terms of actual number of new games that will be played or setting up specific new rivalries between the conferences.
But the hope is that will come with time.
“I believe between 2022 and 2035 we have 68 games on the schedule from a football standpoint (between alliance teams)," Warren said. "And if you include Notre Dame it’s 103 games. What this allows us to do is focus on the existing games we have, how do we couch those, guide story lines around those.
“We’re not going to interfere with any existing contracts that exist. … this is about building relationships between these three like-minded conferences (in all sports)."
He added, "Hopefully this will bring some much-needed stability in college athletics, know where everyone else stands. Some of the events over the last couple of months have kind of shaken the foundation of college athletics. Hopefully this will allow other conferences to work through their various issues and decide what is best for them in the future.”
“We’re really at the beginning stages of this.”
Kliavkoff said there is no signed agreements and that it is essentially an alignment they have verbally agreed to.
“There is no signed document and there doesn’t need to be,” Kliavkoff said.
Phillips added “This is about trust. We’ve looked each other in the eye, made an agreement. Our board chairs have looked each other in the eye. Our athletic directors have done that. If that’s what it takes to get something considerable done then we’ve lost our way. Of course binding contracts serve a purpose. But at this juncture that to us wasn’t a critical element of it. We’ll see where this goes. We all know what we discussed and are very confident on executing all that’s been described.”
Kliavkoff also said finances wasn’t the driving force in the alliance.
“The creation of these interconference games provides all of us the opportunity to have it benefit our schools long-term,” he said.
So what does this alliance actually mean?
Perhaps Phillips put it best.
"This group will do everything we can to make sure college athletics (in the future) will look similar to what it is today, the number of opportunities, the commitment to one another, the support of one another during really difficult moments which we’re faced with right now,” he said.
* As it pertains to a proposed 12-team playoff, Phillips said that “From an ACC standpoint we haven’t made a decision on where we will fall. We want to take a whole entire period to vet it.”
In contrast, the Big 10 and Pac-12 commissioners clearly said they want to see playoff expansion with details obviously yet to be ironed out.
ACC, BIG TEN AND PAC-12 ANNOUNCE HISTORIC ALLIANCE PRESS RELEASE
The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 today announced an historic alliance that will bring 41 world-class institutions together on a collaborative approach surrounding the future evolution of college athletics and scheduling.
The alliance – which was unanimously supported by the presidents, chancellors and athletics directors at all 41 institutions – will be guided in all cases by a commitment to, and prioritization of, supporting student-athlete well-being, academic and athletic opportunities, experiences and diverse educational programming. The three conferences are grounded in their support of broad-based athletic programs, the collegiate model and opportunities for student-athletes as part of the educational missions of the institutions.
The three conferences remain competitors in every sense but are committed to collaborating and providing thought leadership on various opportunities and challenges facing college athletics, including:
· Student-athlete mental and physical health, safety, wellness and support
· Strong academic experience and support
· Diversity, equity and inclusion
· Social justice
· Gender equity
· Future structure of the NCAA
· Federal legislative efforts
· Postseason championships and future formats
The alliance includes a scheduling component for football and women’s and men’s basketball designed to create new inter-conference games, enhance opportunities for student-athletes, and optimize the college athletics experience for both student-athletes and fans across the country. The scheduling alliance will begin as soon as practical while honoring current contractual obligations. A working group comprised of athletic directors representing the three conferences will oversee the scheduling component of the alliance, including determining the criteria upon which scheduling decisions will be made. All three leagues and their respective institutions understand that scheduling decisions will be an evolutionary process given current scheduling commitments.
The football scheduling alliance will feature additional attractive matchups across the three conferences while continuing to honor historic rivalries and the best traditions of college football.
In women’s and men’s basketball, the three conferences will add early and mid-season games as well as annual events that feature premier matchups between the three leagues.
The three conferences will also explore opportunities for the vast and exceptional Olympic Sports programs to compete more frequently and forge additional attractive and meaningful rivalries.
The future scheduling component will benefit student-athletes and fans by offering new and memorable experiences that will extend coast-to-coast, across all time zones. The competition will bring a new level of excitement to the fans of the 41 schools while also allowing teams and conferences to have flexibility to continue to play opponents from other conferences, independents and various teams from other subdivisions.
“The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 recognize the unique environment and challenges currently facing intercollegiate athletics, and we are proud and confident in this timely and necessary alliance that brings together like-minded institutions and conferences focused on the overall educational missions of our preeminent institutions,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips. “The alliance will ensure that the educational outcomes and experiences for student-athletes participating at the highest level of collegiate athletics will remain the driving factor in all decisions moving forward.”
“Student-athletes have been and will remain the focal point of the Big Ten, ACC and PAC-12 Conferences” said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. “Today, through this alliance, we furthered our commitment to our student-athletes by prioritizing our academics and athletics value systems. We are creating opportunities for student-athletes to have elite competition and are taking the necessary steps to shape and stabilize the future of college athletics.”
“The historic alliance announced today between the Pac-12, ACC and Big Ten is grounded in a commitment to our student-athletes,” said Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff. “We believe that collaborating together we are stronger in our commitment to addressing the broad issues and opportunities facing college athletics.”
The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences include:
· World-leading academic institutions committed to the shared values of supporting the next generation of leaders.
· Innovative research that benefits communities around the world.
· 27 of the 34 Autonomy 5 members in Association of American Universities (AAU).
· 34 institutions ranked in the Top 100 national universities by US News & World Report.
· Broad-based athletic and academic programs.
· A long heritage of leadership in diversity, equity and inclusion.
· Over 27,000 student-athletes competing on 863 teams in 31 sports.
· A combined 1,019 NCAA Championships.
· Longstanding relationships across bowl partnerships, men’s and women’s basketball challenges and Olympic Sport events.
· 194 Olympic medals won in Tokyo by current, former and future student-athletes.
· Some of the most iconic and historic venues in college sports.
· Hundreds of millions of dollars in direct annual institutional support of student-athlete scholarships.
· Over $15 billion in annual federal research support, nearly one-third of the total across all colleges and universities.
Quotes from the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 CEO chairs:
Duke University President & Chair of the ACC Board of Directors Vincent E. Price:
“The alliance is first and foremost a statement about the vital connection of academic excellence to college athletics. Our members include 41 of the top public and private universities in the world which will soon have new ways to compete at the very highest levels in sports, and to collaborate in education, research and service to society. Together we will be able to use our strong voice and united vision to create the best possible experience for our student-athletes and institutions.”
University of Wisconsin Chancellor and Big Ten Conference Council of Presidents/Chancellors (COP/C) Chair Dr. Rebecca Blank:
“The Big Ten Conference has always prioritized academic excellence as well as athletic excellence for student-athletes. Today’s announcement reinforces the values of integrity, fairness and competitiveness among all members of this alliance and provides additional opportunities for our student-athletes to enhance their collegiate experience.”
University of Oregon President & Chair of the Pac-12 Board of Directors Michael Schill:
"The Pac-12 is thrilled to join with so many world-class universities in a collaborative effort to support our student-athletes through an unwavering commitment to excellence in academics and athletics. Together we can help shape a future for college athletics where broad-based athletic programs in concert with educational opportunities allow us to support the next generation of leaders."