ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 form alliance to help combat SEC expansion

For those wondering what the ACC would do to try and counter the SEC's power play in adding Oklahoma and Texas to that conference, an answer came today.

ACC Commissioner James Phillips, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren and Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff announced an alliance between the conferences.

With a 12-team playoff on the horizon, the alliance is an answer to try and prevent the SEC from essentially being the power broker with the NCAA losing some of its power. There's a thought out there that the SEC was looking to become the dominant conference with the idea that as many as six of 12 playoff spots could go to the SEC down the road.

The hope for the three conferences today is this will help combat that.

Will it?

Time will tell.

But certainly the commissioners from the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 feel comfortable that their respective programs will fare well moving forward.

"There are many critical discussions to engage in and decisions to be made in the coming months and years that will shape college athletics for decades,” Phillips said in an opening statement on a conference call announcing the alliance. “In the years ahead our student-athletes, alumni and fans will benefit from thrilling new matchups which will help create new rivalries and excitement in our alliance.

“The ACC’s relationship with the big Ten and Pac-12 conference runs deep in our frequent nonconference competition across many sports."

Per a release sent out from the alliance:

The three conferences remain competitors in every sense but are committed to collaborating and providing thought leadership on various opportunities and challenges facing college athletics, including:

· Student-athlete mental and physical health, safety, wellness and support

· Strong academic experience and support

· Diversity, equity and inclusion

· Social justice

· Gender equity

· Future structure of the NCAA

· Federal legislative efforts

· Postseason championships and future formats

The release also states that “The alliance includes a scheduling component for football and women’s and men’s basketball designed to create new inter-conference games, enhance opportunities for student-athletes, and optimize the college athletics experience for both student-athletes and fans across the country.”

So do ACC games against the SEC end? That remains unanswered.

As does just what kind of schedule ACC teams will have moving forward against programs within the alliance but out of conference. Will all the out of conference football games scheduled from here on out, for instance, be between teams in the other two conferences?

And will there be eight conference games played for all three conferences to make this work?

“That’s one of the things we will have to address at the appropriate time,” Warren said. “Some conferences have eight games. We have nine. All of those different tissues now with the scheduling alliance, they are put on the table now.”

Per the press conference today, there are no commitments in terms of actual number of new games that will be played or setting up specific new rivalries between the conferences.

But the hope is that will come with time.

“I believe between 2022 and 2035 we have 68 games on the schedule from a football standpoint (between alliance teams)," Warren said. "And if you include Notre Dame it’s 103 games. What this allows us to do is focus on the existing games we have, how do we couch those, guide story lines around those.

“We’re not going to interfere with any existing contracts that exist. … this is about building relationships between these three like-minded conferences (in all sports)."

He added, "Hopefully this will bring some much-needed stability in college athletics, know where everyone else stands. Some of the events over the last couple of months have kind of shaken the foundation of college athletics. Hopefully this will allow other conferences to work through their various issues and decide what is best for them in the future.”

“We’re really at the beginning stages of this.”

Kliavkoff said there is no signed agreements and that it is essentially an alignment they have verbally agreed to.

“There is no signed document and there doesn’t need to be,” Kliavkoff said.

Phillips added “This is about trust. We’ve looked each other in the eye, made an agreement. Our board chairs have looked each other in the eye. Our athletic directors have done that. If that’s what it takes to get something considerable done then we’ve lost our way. Of course binding contracts serve a purpose. But at this juncture that to us wasn’t a critical element of it. We’ll see where this goes. We all know what we discussed and are very confident on executing all that’s been described.”

Kliavkoff also said finances wasn’t the driving force in the alliance.

“The creation of these interconference games provides all of us the opportunity to have it benefit our schools long-term,” he said.

So what does this alliance actually mean?

Perhaps Phillips put it best.

"This group will do everything we can to make sure college athletics (in the future) will look similar to what it is today, the number of opportunities, the commitment to one another, the support of one another during really difficult moments which we’re faced with right now,” he said.

* As it pertains to a proposed 12-team playoff, Phillips said that “From an ACC standpoint we haven’t made a decision on where we will fall. We want to take a whole entire period to vet it.”

In contrast, the Big 10 and Pac-12 commissioners clearly said they want to see playoff expansion with details obviously yet to be ironed out.