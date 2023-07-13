During the 2022 season, some Miami football games were televised on Bally Sports and now another channel could televise Miami games. This fall the ACC will begin airing games on the CW Network. The network has secured rights to 50 ACC games that will begin with Pitt vs. Cinncinatti on September 9th.

In a report by ESPN, 13 ACC football games will air Saturdays on CW. The network will also broadcast 28 ACC men's and women's basketball games starting in December. The conference will have men's doubleheaders on the network every Saturday and women's doubleheaders every Sunday.

Raycom Sports sold its rights to the CW but will continue to produce the broadcasts. The CW is also the exclusive home to LIV Golf.

"We are thrilled to be adding The CW to our weekly television lineup for ACC football and basketball games," ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement. "The CW's national distribution will directly benefit our student-athletes, teams, alumni and fans. We appreciate ESPN and Raycom working together and look forward to the partnership with The CW."

The ACC in July 2016 agreed to a 20-year media rights agreement with ESPN that runs through the 2035-36 academic year. League members have expressed frustration with the long-term agreement, as the SEC and Big Ten significantly produce more revenue. Phillips has vowed to be creative in seeking solutions to create greater revenue.