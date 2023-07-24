Storylines

Mario Cristobal, Head Coach, Miami at ACC Kickoff 2022

Tyler Van Dyke, Quarterback, Miami

Will Tyler Van Dyke return to form? Miami's starting quarterback regressed in 2022 after an outstanding 2021 season. He will now be under his third offensive coordinator in as many years, with Dawson serving as the OC and quarterbacks coach. This year's offense will be very similar to what was run in 2021 under then-offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee. Dawson runs the 'Air Raid, ' which generally emphasizes quick passes and deep balls down the field. In 2021, Van Dyke passed for 2,931 yards throwing for 25 touchdowns to six interceptions, compared to 1,844 yards and ten touchdowns to five interceptions in 2022. TVD did go down with a shoulder injury mid-season last year, which significantly affected his play and caused him to time. During that 2021 season, Van Dyke finished the year with six-straight games passing for 300-plus yards and three-plus touchdowns in each, joining former LSU star Joe Burrow as the only player to do so in the College Football Playoff era. Miami's success in 2023 will significantly depend on Van Dyke returning to that 2021 form.

Can Kam have a repeat performance?

Kamren Kinchens, Safety, Miami

Kinchens was one of the rare bright spots for the Hurricanes in the 2022 season. His play earned him All-American accolades, and the 2023 season is an opportunity for him to become the tenth player to earn the honor in consecutive years. The sophomore finished 2022 as the team's leading tackler (59) and interceptor (6). He also tallied 1.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and 12 pass deflections. If he can repeat that type of performance, he will be considered in the upper echelon of the all-time greats at Miami.

Matt Lee, Center, Miami pointing in center