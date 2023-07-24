ACC Kickoff 2023: Storylines and Questions for Miami
Football season will officially start this week for the ACC as the conference will hold its annual ACC Kickoff beginning Tuesday, July 24th.
Head Coach Mario Cristobal will be joined by Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, Safety Kamren Kinchens, and Center Matt Lee to attend the event in Charlotte, NC.
See a full list of attendees here.
The event expands from two to three days this year, giving plenty of opportunity for the media to ask questions to coaches and student-athletes.
The Commissioner of the ACC James Phillips will start with an opening statement Tuesday, and the teams will be made available from 10 AM to 4 PM Eastern.
Miami will headline day one, along with Georgia Tech, Louisville, and Syracuse.
The order on Tuesday will be Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, then Syracuse.
On Wednesday, Duke, Florida State, Pittsburgh, Virginia, and Virginia Tech will take the stage, and Thursday concludes with Boston College, Clemson, North Carolina, N.C. State and Wake Forest.
Storylines
Will Miami bounce back?
The Miami Hurricanes will look much different in 2023. Cristobal brought in new coordinators Shannon Dawson from Houston and Lance Guidry from Marshall. He also added a new linebackers coach from Louisville, Derek Nicholson, and a new running backs coach Tim Harris Jr. from UCF.
There were also a couple of internal promotions on the coaching staff as Cody Woodiel was elevated from quality control analyst to tight ends coach, and defensive analyst and NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor was granted the defensive line coach position to work alongside Joe Salave'a.
Miami lost over 20 players to the transfer portal and added double-digit transfers to its roster. Many players from the 2023 recruiting class could significantly make an impact in year one.
The Hurricanes were a disappointing 5-7 last season in Cristobal's first year as head coach, and questions will swirl around if the changes made were the right ones.
Will Tyler Van Dyke return to form?
Miami's starting quarterback regressed in 2022 after an outstanding 2021 season. He will now be under his third offensive coordinator in as many years, with Dawson serving as the OC and quarterbacks coach.
This year's offense will be very similar to what was run in 2021 under then-offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee. Dawson runs the 'Air Raid, ' which generally emphasizes quick passes and deep balls down the field.
In 2021, Van Dyke passed for 2,931 yards throwing for 25 touchdowns to six interceptions, compared to 1,844 yards and ten touchdowns to five interceptions in 2022. TVD did go down with a shoulder injury mid-season last year, which significantly affected his play and caused him to time.
During that 2021 season, Van Dyke finished the year with six-straight games passing for 300-plus yards and three-plus touchdowns in each, joining former LSU star Joe Burrow as the only player to do so in the College Football Playoff era.
Miami's success in 2023 will significantly depend on Van Dyke returning to that 2021 form.
Can Kam have a repeat performance?
Kinchens was one of the rare bright spots for the Hurricanes in the 2022 season. His play earned him All-American accolades, and the 2023 season is an opportunity for him to become the tenth player to earn the honor in consecutive years.
The sophomore finished 2022 as the team's leading tackler (59) and interceptor (6). He also tallied 1.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and 12 pass deflections. If he can repeat that type of performance, he will be considered in the upper echelon of the all-time greats at Miami.
The offensive line has to be better.
The fact that Lee is the third Miami player to head to Charlotte for the ACC Kickoff speaks volumes of what the coaching staff thinks of the UCF transfer.
Lee showcased his ability and leadership skills in the spring and will be vital to this Miami football team. As the quarterback of the offensive line, he will be tasked with increasing the efficiency level when it comes to blocking assignments.
According to Pro Football Focus last season, Miami was ranked 58th in pass blocking and 107th in run blocking, while UCF was 3rd in pass blocking and 19th in run blocking.
