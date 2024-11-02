ACC Live: Recruiting news, analysis of the weekend

Rivals is keeping the biggest news in ACC football country in one spot this weekend. We will track the top visits, news items, social posts and nuggets coming from the sport's first full weekend in November. With the Early Signing Period just one month away, the news should come in fast. Most recent posts will appear at the top of this feature

* Big visits are going down everywhere, including in the ACC. Top 100 wideout and UCF commitment Jayvan Boggs is in Tallahassee after FSU lost all of its wide receiver verbal commitments. It's as big an official visit as there is this weekend. More there and nationally from the Rivals Roundtable HERE.

* One of the major visitors in ACC country has touched down. Five-star Cocoa (Fla.) High School star Javion Hilson has made it to Syracuse for his official visit. The former Alabama and Florida State commitment is anticipating a December 4 decision with programs like Texas, Texas A&M, UCF and others in the mix.

* Miami hosts Duke this weekend, where plenty of top seniors and juniors will fill out the visitor list. One local recruit has been leaning Miami for some time and Rivals has submitted a fresh FutureCast. More HERE.

* Interesting post from blue-chip 2026 Florida State commitment Izayia Williams, who was at Miami's rout of FSU last weekend in person.

* Clemson had a busy Friday on the trail, especially in the Tampa Bay area, earning the commitment of offensive lineman Gavin Blanchard (a flip from UCF) while losing the pledge of defensive back Graceson Littleton. Littleton tells Rivals he will continue to consider CU, but he will visit Michigan officially this weekend. Texas just offered a scholarship, too.

*Clemson is set for a big recruiting weekend. Blue-chip 2026 cornerbacks Chaston Smith and Samari Matthews are among the elite defensive backs expected. Four-star Buford (Ga.) DL Bryce Perry-Wright is set for a return to Clemson this weekend and will be joined by 2026 four-star DE James Morrow. Elite 2026 WR Cedarian Morgan is already familiar with Clemson after working out for Swinney this summer and collecting an offer in the process. More on intel on the big recruiting weekend in Death Valley here: --Sam Spiegelman, Rivals National Recruiting Analyst