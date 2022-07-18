ACC Media Days Set To Kickoff This Week, Three Returning Starters To Attend
Miami has received a ton of attention since Head Coach Mario Cristobal and his staff assembled in Coral Gables. More eyeballs around the country have been drawn to Miami with its recent surge of prospects making their commitment to the University of Miami.
At ACC media days, expect Cristobal to make headlines once again. As he and his staff have sold the future of Miami to recruits, this week is yet another opportunity to present what Miami has to offer.
ACC Media days are scheduled for July 20th and 21st in Charlotte, NC. Joining Coach Cristobal will be Heisman hopeful Tyler Van Dyke, Will Mallory, and Jahfari Harvey. All of whom will likely be selected for the 2023 NFL draft.
Tyler Van Dyke is one of four quarterbacks invited to ACC Media Days. The 6’4” redshirt sophomore passed for 25 touchdowns to just six interceptions in his first year as a starter and is projected to be drafted in the top ten of the 2023 NFL draft.
NC State’s Devin Leary, Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong, and Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman were the other quarterbacks invited.
Will Mallory had the second highest (Key’Shawn Smith) reception total among returning players. The fifth-year senior completed his 2021 season with 30 catches for 347 yards scoring four touchdowns.
Dylan Leonard from Wake Forest is the conference's other top tight end that will be in attendance.
The fourth-year redshirt sophomore Jahfari Harvey, Miami’s third player attendee, registered 26 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, two and a half sacks, and one interception. Harvey started five games last year for the Hurricanes.
The 2023 class is ranked 12th in the nation with 14 players committed. Only five of the players fourteen played their junior seasons in the state of Florida which Cristobal calls the ‘home base.’
“At the University of Miami, you have to win home base,” said Cristobal at his national signing day press conference. “Home base is the entire state of Florida…but you also have to cast a wide enough net because you have the ability to go national and attract elite players, the best players in each and every state.”
Miami is returning to football from a disappointing (7-5) season last year and has made the ACC championship game just one time in 2018 since joining the conference in 2004.