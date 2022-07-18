ACC Media Days Set To Kickoff This Week, Three Returning Starters To Attend

Miami has received a ton of attention since Head Coach Mario Cristobal and his staff assembled in Coral Gables. More eyeballs around the country have been drawn to Miami with its recent surge of prospects making their commitment to the University of Miami.

At ACC media days, expect Cristobal to make headlines once again. As he and his staff have sold the future of Miami to recruits, this week is yet another opportunity to present what Miami has to offer.

ACC Media days are scheduled for July 20th and 21st in Charlotte, NC. Joining Coach Cristobal will be Heisman hopeful Tyler Van Dyke, Will Mallory, and Jahfari Harvey. All of whom will likely be selected for the 2023 NFL draft.

Tyler Van Dyke is one of four quarterbacks invited to ACC Media Days. The 6’4” redshirt sophomore passed for 25 touchdowns to just six interceptions in his first year as a starter and is projected to be drafted in the top ten of the 2023 NFL draft.



