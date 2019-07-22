In what many view as a weak Coastal Division, the Hurricanes still weren't picked to finish at the top in a vote of ACC media members.

That honor went to Virginia, which has a solid core of talent returning off an 8-5 season (4-4 ACC). Miami was picked second followed by Virginia Tech and then Pitt.

Reigning national champion Clemson is an overwhelming preseason favorite to claim its fifth consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference football title, according to the poll of 173 media members credentialed for last week’s 2019 ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The vote tally:

Coastal Division

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Virginia (82) – 1,003

2. Miami (55) – 992

3. Virginia Tech (20) – 827

4. Pitt (8) – 691

5. Duke (6) –566

6. North Carolina (1) – 463

7. Georgia Tech (1) – 302

Overall the pick is for Clemson to win the ACC title game.

The Tigers posted a perfect 15-0 record last season en route to earning their second College Football Playoff championship in three years.

Clemson was named the likely 2019 ACC champion on 170 ballots. Syracuse picked up two votes, and Virginia received one.

In the Atlantic Division preseason voting, Clemson led the way with 171 first-place votes and 1,209 total points. Syracuse received the other two first-place votes while placing second with 913 points.

Florida State (753 points) was tabbed for a third-place Atlantic Division finish, followed by NC State (666), Boston College (588), Wake Forest (462) and Louisville (253).

All seven Coastal Division teams received at least one first-place vote. Pitt (eight first-place votes, 691) was fourth in the overall voting, followed by Duke (six first-place votes, 566). North Carolina (463) and Georgia Tech (302) each received one first-place vote.

The Atlantic and Coastal Division winners will meet in the 2019 ACC Football Championship Game on Saturday, December 7, at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.

ACC Championship Votes

1. Clemson – 170

2. Syracuse – 2

3. Virginia – 1

Atlantic Division

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Clemson (171) – 1,209

2. Syracuse (2) – 913

3. Florida State – 753

4. NC State – 666

5. Boston College – 588

6. Wake Forest – 462

7. Louisville – 253

Coastal Division

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Virginia (82) – 1,003

2. Miami (55) – 992

3. Virginia Tech (20) – 827

4. Pitt (8) – 691

5. Duke (6) –566

6. North Carolina (1) – 463

7. Georgia Tech (1) – 302