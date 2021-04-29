ACC offer would be big for 2023 LB Raul Aguirre
SUWANEE, Ga. - Raul Aguirre is just starting to see his recruitment take off but one school has caught his attention.And it’s close to home.“I would say the one that stands out the most is Georgia ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news