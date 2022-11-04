Miami still has a puncher's chance at the ACC Coastal Division, but it will take close to a miracle for Miami to get to Charlotte. If Miami loses against Florida State and North Carolina beats Virginia, the Hurricanes will officially be eliminated from winning the Coastal Division. The same can be said for Duke if they falter at Boston College Friday night. The Blue Devils will also be eliminated if the Tar Heels take care of business in Charlottesville.

Going Bowling?

As the ACC goes away from divisions starting next season, Miami will have only been to the ACC championship game one time in 19 years if this is indeed another failing year to do so. It is certainly a closer battle in the Atlantic Division, but with Clemson’s win over Syracuse two weeks ago, that division is all but decided as well. The Tigers hold a one-game lead and of course, own the tiebreaker. All other teams in the division are already eliminated from a chance at the ACC title game. Five teams have already clinched bowl games in the conference (Clemson, Syracuse, Wake Forest, NC State, and North Carolina). At this point of the season, Clemson and North Carolina will essentially battle for a spot in the College Football Playoff and the rest will try to get to Miami for an Orange Bowl berth. The others, including Miami, will aim to become bowl eligible. Notre Dame can take any ACC slot and the Irish are currently (5-3) one game away from becoming bowl eligible. ACC Bowls are divided into two tiers and selections are based on what matchups will generate the most interest. First Tier Cheez-It Bowl (Orlando, FL) Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, NC) Fenway Bowl (Boston, MA) Military Bowl (Annapolis, MD) New Era Pinstripe Bowl (The Bronx, NY) ReliaQuest Bowl (Tampa, FL) San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl (San Diego, CA) TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, FL) Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl (El Paso, TX) Second Tier Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl (St. Petersburg, FL) TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl (Birmingham, AL) SERVPROFirst Responder Bowl (Dallas, TX) The Gator Bowl, Sun Bowl, and Gasparilla Bowl are the likeliest destinations given Miami’s current standings in the ACC.

ACC Games Of The Week

No. 4 Clemson At Notre Dame, Saturday - 7:30 PM The Tigers are coming off a bye and go on the road to take on a Notre Dame team that’s been up and down this season. Clemson has fared well after byes under Coach Dabo Swinney as they are on a ten-game winning streak in those scenarios. The last time Notre Dame lost in the regular season to an ACC team it was that 41-8 beatdown Miami put on them in 2017. My logical mind says lay the points with the Tigers. My betting mind tells me to take the 3.5 points with the Irish. With that being said, I take the points but I think Clemson wins a close one.

No. 21 Wake Forest At No. 22 NC State, Saturday - 8:00 PM For the second straight year, the two Atlantic Division foes meet as ranked teams. The loser of this game will essentially be out of the Top 25 and out of the Orange Bowl race. After being embarrassed by Louisville in the prior week, Wake will come out focused for this one. NC State needed to come back from a 21-3 deficit to beat Virginia Tech with new quarterback MJ Morris at the helm. I think the Demon Deacons are the better team and Vegas agrees as they are three-point favorites on the road, but I think this one is close. I would take the points with the Wolfpack at home but I think Wake comes out with a W.

No. 20 Syracuse At Pitt, Saturday - 3:30 PM Syracuse has overachieved this season. No one expected them to be ranked 20th in the nation at this point. Now the Cuse have quarterback issues. Garrett Shrader who orchestrated the six straight wins to start the season was injured in the Clemson game and played minimal snaps in a blowout loss to Notre Dame. Carlos Del Rio-Wilson might get the first start of his career. The Orange have fallen back to reality with back-to-back losses and I expect them to continue to fall Saturday. Although I am tempted to take the four points with the Orange, I think Pittsburgh shows what they were supposed to be before the season began. Israel Abanikanda leads the ACC in rushing and should continue his strong season.

No. 17 North Carolina At Virginia, Saturday - 12:00 PM The Tar Heels are well on their way to Charlotte for the ACC championship game, but they have their eyes on a bigger prize which is the College Football Playoff. If UNC wins out they are very likely in the top four. This should be the Drake Maye show as it's been all season. Virginia has struggled on offense this season and nothing proves that they can keep up with the explosiveness of this North Carolina offense. Heels win by at least ten on the road.

Other ACC games

Duke At Boston College, Friday - 7:00 PM The Blue Devils are looking to become bowl-eligible. Duke has an opportunistic defense that is second nationally in turnover differential. I like Duke to win but for some reason, I think BC keeps it close (within the 12.5 points) at home. The Eagles will be playing their hearts out to try and save Head Coach Jeff Hafley’s job.

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, Saturday - 12:30 PM I guess you can call this one the Tech-mo Bowl between the Yellow Jackets and Hokies. Both teams are desperate for wins to keep morale up for the rest of the season and next year. With Quarterback Jeff Sims likely back, I like the Jackets to be back to form. Love Georgia Tech with the points to get a win in Blacksburg against a Hokie team that lacks talent.