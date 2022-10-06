ACC Outlook: Could This Week's Miami/UNC Game Ultimately Decide Coastal?
From top to bottom, the ACC is one of the most impressive conferences in the country thus far. Every team has at least two wins overall and the teams at the bottom have shown they can beat teams at the top.
This is still a very wide-open race for both divisions as only three teams have more than one loss in the conference (Boston College, Louisville, and Virginia). Here’s a look at how things stand for now.
The Undefeateds
Clemson (5-0, 3-0)
The Tigers are still the class of the conference and they continue to prove that each week. Death Valley seemed to impose its will against NC State as Clemson defeated the Wolfpack 30-20 last Saturday.
Clemson won its 37th straight home game in the conference, an ACC record. Clemson now holds division tiebreakers over 14th-ranked NC State and 15th-ranked Wake Forest beating both in consecutive weeks. They seem like a lock for the College Football Playoff at this point.
DJ Uiagalelei is proving that he is indeed the highly-touted recruit coming out of St. John Bosco (CA). He accounted for three touchdowns, passing for one, and ran for two, including the game-sealer in the fourth quarter.
Clemson travels to Boston College this week in what should be a win which they cover the 20 points.
Syracuse (5-0, (2-0)
The ‘Cuse’ is one of 16 unbeaten teams left in the country, but its only quality victory is a last-second win over a 3-2 Purdue team. The Orange find themselves ranked in the AP Top 25 at 22nd for the first time since 2019. Its two ACC wins are against ACC cellar dwellers Louisville and Virginia.
They get a bye week to bask in the glory, but the schedule ramps up quickly with a home game against NC State and a trip to Clemson. Syracuse will not remain unbeaten for very long and although they need just one more victory to become bowl eligible, the reality of who we think they are will reveal its ugly head. Getting a sixth victory is something I would not bet on.
One-Loss Contenders
Wake Forest (4-1, 1-1)
The Deacs bounced back nicely from its home loss to Clemson with a 31-21 win over the Seminoles in Tallahassee. Wake Forest looks like the second-best team in the Atlantic Division and the conference.
Sam Hartman clearly is one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC as he went 22-of-34 for 234 yards throwing for two scores and zero interceptions. The overtime loss to Clemson will haunt them all season.
The Deacons host 1-3 Army and should cover the 17 points, but I’m guessing it will be close to the point spread because of a lack of motivation for a non-ACC opponent.
NC State (4-1, 0-1)
Give the Wolfpack some credit even though they failed in its goal to beat ACC leader Clemson on a big stage.
NC State has to hope that Clemson stumbles twice in order to have a shot at the ACC Championship game in Charlotte, NC. The Wolfpack cannot afford to look ahead against its clash against Wake Forest in three weeks, the winner of that game likely gets the second-best in the ACC award and a chance at a New Year’s Six Bowl.
The Pack will be ready for Florida State coming to town Saturday and expect them to cover the three points.
Florida State (4-1, 2-1)
FSU got knocked down to reality after the deflating loss to Wake Forest. The Noles showed some fight toward the end, but a missed field goal late would sail wide right ending any chances at a comeback.
It does not get any easier as the Seminoles travel to Raleigh to take on a motivated NC State team in primetime. Another loss is in the cards for Miami’s bitter rivals.
North Carolina (4-1, 1-0)
The Heels looked impressive last week in a 41-10 win over Virginia Tech, but this could be a result of an anemic Hokie offense. UNC is in the driver's seat to win the coastal right now as quarterback Drake Maye and the offense are scoring at the highest clip in the conference at 42 per game.
As crazy as it may seem Carolina’s game at Miami this weekend could very well decide the Coastal Division when it’s all said and done. If Miami wins, they climb to the top of the division with Duke and the Canes get the Blue Devils at home in two weeks.
Carolina surely has the firepower to score with anyone in the division and Miami just needs to limit big plays on defense and execute on offense to beat its division foes. With the defending ACC champions Pittsburgh losing to Georgia Tech last week, the Coastal is officially wide open for any team to claim.
The Heels, Duke and Miami are the only teams with zeros in the loss column, but there is still much to be decided this season.
Duke (4-1, 1-0)
Surprise, surprise but Duke currently sits atop the Coastal Division. The Dukees won its first ACC game after 13 straight losing efforts with its 38-17 win over the Cavaliers last week. The win over Virginia is Duke’s lone conference win thus far and it is not expected for the Blue Devils to maintain the top spot for long.
Quarterback Riley Leonard has been impressive on the ground as he ran for a total 59 yards and two scores over Virginia. Duke gained a total of 248 rushing yards in the game.
The Blue Devils will try to keep it going against a re-ignited Georgia Tech team and it would not be surprising if the Yellow Jackets found a way to win its second consecutive game. Take the 3.5 home dog points with Tech.
Middle Of The Pack
The mid-pack of the conference welcomed Pitt (3-2, 0-1) after its surprising home loss to Georgia Tech (2-3, 1-1). Perhaps the firing of Geoff Collins is what was needed for this team to shift its mindset. Brent Key takes over the program and was in near tears after his debut win. Tech ended a nine-game losing streak to FBS opponents.
“After the week we had, we were able to block out all of the noise, eliminate all the distractions and … focus on moving forward. So happy fo these kids. We believe in them. We knew they had it in them.”
The Jackets jump up from the bottom teams and have a chance to continue their momentum against Coastal foe Duke. Pitt after a strong start to its season committed three turnovers last week and is now looking for answers. The Panthers should certainly bounce back against Virginia Tech (2-3, 1-1), a team that just can’t score.
Bottom Teams
Boston College, Louisville, and Virginia hold down the bottom of the conference. BC pulled out a one-point win over the Cards last week but surely will be handled by Clemson this week. Louisville and Virginia battle it out this week to determine who is the worst in the conference. Cards cover the three points at home.