Miami is still mathematically alive for the ACC Coastal Division (Collective Sigh), but the story to watch for the rest of the season is if Miami can make a bowl game. Miami goes into a must-win situation against Virginia to keep its bowl hopes alive. Miami currently sits 5th in the ACC Coastal Division. If Miami loses to the Cavaliers and Seminoles and North Carolina beats Pittsburgh and Virginia in the next two weeks, the Canes would officially lose its chance at winning the division in its final year of existence. Positives from Miami’s deflating loss to Duke last week are that Colbie Young was named ACC Wide Receiver Player of the Week and Leonard Taylor was named to the Pro Football Focus Defensive Team of the Week.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUND Rm9vdGJhbGw/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNB Q0NGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gUGxheWVycyBvZiB0aGUgV2VlayEg4qyH77iPPGJy Pjxicj7wn4+IOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dha2VG Qj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AV2FrZUZCPC9hPjogUUI8YnI+8J+P iDogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DbGVtc29uRkI/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENsZW1zb25GQjwvYT46IFJCICsgT0w8YnI+ 8J+PiDogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYW5lc0Zvb3Ri YWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDYW5lc0Zvb3RiYWxsPC9hPjog V1I8YnI+8J+PiDogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VVkFG b290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVVZBRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+ OiBETDxicj7wn4+IOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xv dWlzdmlsbGVGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATG91aXN2aWxsZUZC PC9hPjogTEI8YnI+8J+PiDogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9EdWtlRk9PVEJBTEw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QER1a2VGT09U QkFMTDwvYT46IERCICsgU3BlY2lhbGlzdCArIFJvb2tpZTxicj48YnI+8J+T sDogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1huVWZKWHJtSXciPmh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9YblVmSlhybUl3PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbzZn UUo0dUNVSCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL282Z1FKNHVDVUg8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgQUNDIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAQUNDRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQUNDRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODQ1OTA2 OTQyMjM1MzIwMzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyNCwg MjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWVrIDggVGVhbSBvZiB0aGUgV2VlazogRGVmZW5zaXZlIEVkaXRp b27imajvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1l0M0haSWljZWciPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ZdDNIWklpY2VnPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBGRiBD b2xsZWdlIChAUEZGX0NvbGxlZ2UpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vUEZGX0NvbGxlZ2Uvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODQ2Mzc2MDI0NjM4MzAwMTg/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyNCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Clemson ranked 5th in the nation is on a bye this week.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4177iP4oOjIEFDQyB0ZWFtcyBtYWRlIHRoZSBXZWVrIDkgQVAgUG9s bCwgaW5jbHVkaW5nIDLvuI/ig6MgaW4gdGhlIHRvcCAxMCDwn5GPIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9yaXVuSnhaUzF2Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v cml1bkp4WlMxdjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBQ0MgTmV0d29yayAoQGFjY25l dHdvcmspIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWNjbmV0d29y ay9zdGF0dXMvMTU4NDI0NTUzMjM4MTE3OTkwNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDIzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

The Ranked

Virginia Tech At No. 24 NC State

The Hokies and Wolfpack kick things off this week on a Thursday night special. NC State lost to both Clemson and Syracuse and is looking to finish strong and land a decent bowl game. The Pack had two weeks to let the loss to the Orange settle, and host Virginia Tech as two-touchdown favorites (-13.5). NC State is trying to get used to life after Devin Leary as he suffered a season-ending injury in the Florida State game and may struggle to score points. The defense however remains strong and I like the Pack to win, but the Hokies to cover.





Notre Dame At No. 16 Syracuse

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DbGVtc29uIGNvbWVzIHVwIGNsdXRjaCBpbiB0aGUgNHRoIHF1YXJ0 ZXIgdG8gd2luIGEgd2lsZCBvbmUgb3ZlciBTeXJhY3VzZSEg8J+QhSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NsZW1zb25GQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2xlbXNvbkZCPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9BQ0NGb290YmFsbD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FDQ0Zvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YnI+PGJy PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vOGVaR3M1bHVoYyI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tLzhlWkdzNWx1aGM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQUNDIEZvb3RiYWxs IChAQUNDRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v QUNDRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODM5NTI5Mzk4NjUyMjMxNjg/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyMiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

It was a valiant effort that the Orange put together against Clemson, but the Tigers proved that they are still clearly the top dog in the conference and are the conference’s best chance once again to make the College Football Playoff. Syracuse is only a two-point favorite against Notre Dame and this one has all of the makings of a letdown game. The Irish haven’t impressed anybody this season but did pull out a victory over UNC who currently sit at the top of the Coastal Division. Syracuse is the top-ranked scoring defense in the ACC allowing 15.1 points per game. It will be interesting to see if Irish quarterback Drew Pyne can move the ball against this defense. I’m guessing not. Lay the points with the Cuse.

No. 10 Wake Forest At Louisville

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7inKggd2UgbG92ZSB0byBzZWUgaXQg4pyoPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XYWtlRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFdh a2VGQjwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0N1c2VG b290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ3VzZUZvb3RiYWxsPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNFpzNnI4YXRTVCI+aHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvLzRaczZyOGF0U1Q8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQUNDIEZvb3RiYWxsIChA QUNDRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQUND Rm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODQ1NjI0MjMxODA0NDc3NDY/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyNCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Deacs still look good out there in the Atlantic Division and now find themselves ranked in the top ten for the second consecutive year. Louisville has underachieved this season but is one of the best 4-3 teams in the country. The Cards have won two in a row over Pittsburgh and Virginia and Quarterback Malik Cunningham returned last week from a concussion and leads the team in rushing with 503 yards.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Oby4gMTMgV2FrZSBGb3Jlc3QgaW1wcm92ZXMgdG8gNi0xIHdpdGgg YSA0My0xNSBob21lIHdpbiBvdmVyIEJDISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dha2VGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AV2FrZUZC PC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9B Q0NGb290YmFsbD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I0FDQ0Zvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YnI+PGJyPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vYnliendUWUhkMiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2J5Ynp3VFlIZDI8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQUNDIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAQUNDRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQUNDRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE1 ODM5OTE1ODUzMjYyNTYxMjk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2Jl ciAyMywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Louisville leads the league in sacks and if Wake Forest wants to continue its winning ways, it will need to protect Sam Hartman who has 21 touchdowns to just three interceptions. Wake is favored by just four points on the road and this one seems it will be closer than the experts think. I like Wake Forest for the win and Louisville for the cover. The last time Wake was ranked in the top 10, they suffered a road loss to North Carolina.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Eb21pbmFudCA0dGggcXVhcnRlciBmdWVscyBMb3Vpc3ZpbGxl4oCZ cyAyNC0xMCB3aW4gb3ZlciBQaXR0ITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vTG91aXN2aWxsZUZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBMb3Vp c3ZpbGxlRkI8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL0FDQ0Zvb3RiYWxsP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jQUNDRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxicj48YnI+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9kNDNyUDhqOWZkIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZDQzclA4 ajlmZDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBQ0MgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBBQ0NGb290YmFs bCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BQ0NGb290YmFsbC9z dGF0dXMvMTU4NDAzNTQ0NzA1OTM4NjM2OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDIzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Pittsburgh At No. 21 North Carolina

The Coastal seems over as the Tar Heels have a two-game lead over every other team in the division including Miami which they have a tiebreaker over. UNC also has tiebreakers over Duke and can gain another over Pitt with a win. Carolina is only a three-point favorite going into this one which seems odd. I don’t see any reason why this Carolina will be stopped as they maintain the highest-scoring offense averaging 41.7 points per game. Pitt struggled to score against Louisville last week but will be fighting to get to six wins for a bowl berth. Carolina gets the win here, but Pitt finds a way to make it a single-digit margin.

The Unranked

Georgia Tech At Florida State

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5WaXJnaW5pYSBnZXRzIHRoZSByb2FkIFcgYXQgR2VvcmdpYSBUZWNo IG9uIFRodXJzZGF5IG5pZ2h0ITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vVVZBRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFVWQUZvb3Ri YWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vendaMU1xNUdSWCI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3p3WjFNcTVHUlg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQUNDIERp Z2l0YWwgTmV0d29yayAoQHRoZUFDQ0ROKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3RoZUFDQ0ROL3N0YXR1cy8xNTgzMzAxOTg0MTgxODgyODgw P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMjEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Both teams here are your typical ACC teams. At times they look like they can beat anyone in the country, and at others times they seem as if they couldn’t beat an FBS team. The Seminoles are big 24-point favorites in this one and it is largely because starting Georgia Tech's quarterback Jeff Sims will not be healthy enough to play. For that reason, and since FSU is hungry for a win after losing three straight, I like the Noles to win easily here at home by at least two scores. The 24 points are tricky though, and I would bet the Yellow Jackets to cover.

Boston College At UConn

Boston College is one of the bottom feeders of the conference but gets a winnable non-conference game on the road this week at UConn. This is an old Big East battle that the Eagles should win easy enough to cover 7.5 points.