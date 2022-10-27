Marcus Benjamin is a South Florida native with over ten years of experience working in sports journalism.
Miami is still mathematically alive for the ACC Coastal Division (Collective Sigh), but the story to watch for the rest of the season is if Miami can make a bowl game. Miami goes into a must-win situation against Virginia to keep its bowl hopes alive. Miami currently sits 5th in the ACC Coastal Division.
If Miami loses to the Cavaliers and Seminoles and North Carolina beats Pittsburgh and Virginia in the next two weeks, the Canes would officially lose its chance at winning the division in its final year of existence.
Positives from Miami’s deflating loss to Duke last week are that Colbie Young was named ACC Wide Receiver Player of the Week and Leonard Taylor was named to the Pro Football Focus Defensive Team of the Week.
The Hokies and Wolfpack kick things off this week on a Thursday night special. NC State lost to both Clemson and Syracuse and is looking to finish strong and land a decent bowl game. The Pack had two weeks to let the loss to the Orange settle, and host Virginia Tech as two-touchdown favorites (-13.5).
NC State is trying to get used to life after Devin Leary as he suffered a season-ending injury in the Florida State game and may struggle to score points. The defense however remains strong and I like the Pack to win, but the Hokies to cover.
It was a valiant effort that the Orange put together against Clemson, but the Tigers proved that they are still clearly the top dog in the conference and are the conference’s best chance once again to make the College Football Playoff.
Syracuse is only a two-point favorite against Notre Dame and this one has all of the makings of a letdown game. The Irish haven’t impressed anybody this season but did pull out a victory over UNC who currently sit at the top of the Coastal Division.
Syracuse is the top-ranked scoring defense in the ACC allowing 15.1 points per game. It will be interesting to see if Irish quarterback Drew Pyne can move the ball against this defense. I’m guessing not. Lay the points with the Cuse.
The Deacs still look good out there in the Atlantic Division and now find themselves ranked in the top ten for the second consecutive year. Louisville has underachieved this season but is one of the best 4-3 teams in the country. The Cards have won two in a row over Pittsburgh and Virginia and Quarterback Malik Cunningham returned last week from a concussion and leads the team in rushing with 503 yards.
Louisville leads the league in sacks and if Wake Forest wants to continue its winning ways, it will need to protect Sam Hartman who has 21 touchdowns to just three interceptions.
Wake is favored by just four points on the road and this one seems it will be closer than the experts think. I like Wake Forest for the win and Louisville for the cover. The last time Wake was ranked in the top 10, they suffered a road loss to North Carolina.
The Coastal seems over as the Tar Heels have a two-game lead over every other team in the division including Miami which they have a tiebreaker over. UNC also has tiebreakers over Duke and can gain another over Pitt with a win. Carolina is only a three-point favorite going into this one which seems odd.
I don’t see any reason why this Carolina will be stopped as they maintain the highest-scoring offense averaging 41.7 points per game. Pitt struggled to score against Louisville last week but will be fighting to get to six wins for a bowl berth. Carolina gets the win here, but Pitt finds a way to make it a single-digit margin.
Both teams here are your typical ACC teams. At times they look like they can beat anyone in the country, and at others times they seem as if they couldn’t beat an FBS team. The Seminoles are big 24-point favorites in this one and it is largely because starting Georgia Tech's quarterback Jeff Sims will not be healthy enough to play. For that reason, and since FSU is hungry for a win after losing three straight, I like the Noles to win easily here at home by at least two scores. The 24 points are tricky though, and I would bet the Yellow Jackets to cover.
Boston College At UConn
Boston College is one of the bottom feeders of the conference but gets a winnable non-conference game on the road this week at UConn. This is an old Big East battle that the Eagles should win easy enough to cover 7.5 points.