Miami’s loss to North Carolina dropped the Canes down to sixth in the ACC Coastal standings. The loss puts Miami in a tough spot to compete for the division in its last year of existence. Miami would have to win out and need the Tar Heels to lose two conference games to have any chance. Here’s our weekly look at where the conference stands. A bright spot for the Canes is that quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was named player of the week.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUND Rm9vdGJhbGw/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNB Q0NGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gUGxheWVycyBvZiB0aGUgV2VlayEg4qyH77iPPGJy Pjxicj7wn4+IOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NhbmVz Rm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENhbmVzRm9vdGJhbGw8 L2E+OiBRQjxicj7wn4+IOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1BpdHRfRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFBpdHRfRkI8L2E+OiBS QiArIE9MPGJyPvCfj4g6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v SG9raWVzRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEhva2llc0ZCPC9hPjog V1I8YnI+8J+PiDogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DbGVt c29uRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENsZW1zb25GQjwvYT46IERM PGJyPvCfj4g6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGFja0Zv b3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQYWNrRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+ OiBMQiArIFNwZWNpYWxpc3Q8YnI+8J+PiDogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VTkNGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A VU5DRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+OiBEQiArIFJvb2tpZTxicj48YnI+8J+TsDogPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL25TR0o2SktxSjQiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9u U0dKNkpLcUo0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vckpRTXdjS1dZ UiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3JKUU13Y0tXWVI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg QUNDIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAQUNDRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQUNDRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE1Nzk1MTcxMjQ1MTQ0 NTU1NTU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxMCwgMjAyMjwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Three Matchups To Watch

Clemson (6-0, 4-0) Vs. Florida State (4-2, 2-2)

DJ Uiagalelei, Quarterback, Clemson

Clemson is obviously the class of the league and they prove it week after week. The Tigers went up to Boston College last week and dominated in a game that could have been considered a trap game. It definitely seemed that way in the first half as the Tigers held a slim 10-3 lead going into halftime. DJ Uiagalelei broke the game open in the second half and threw for three touchdowns in the game. He also was a threat with his legs running for 69 yards.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DbGVtc29uIGRvaW5nIENsZW1zb24gdGhpbmdzIPCfpKs8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NsZW1zb25GQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2xlbXNvbkZCPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9BQ0NGb290YmFsbD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FDQ0Zvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YnI+PGJyPvCf k7o6IEFCQyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUVhVcU9GM0NSNSI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1FYVXFPRjNDUjU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQUNDIEZv b3RiYWxsIChAQUNDRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQUNDRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE1Nzg5MjU2NzQ2MzkwMzIzMjI/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciA5LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Clemson travels to Tallahassee to take on Florida State in primetime to keep the ACC’s hopes alive for a college football playoff berth. In the playoff's seven years of existence, an ACC team has represented the team every year except for last season. The Seminoles represented the conference in the first year in 2014, and Clemson represented the ACC in every year after. FSU suffered a heartbreaking loss at NC State last week. The Seminoles were in field goal range for the game-winner but attempted to throw for a touchdown with 38 seconds left. That pass was intercepted by Wolfpack DB Devan Boykin, and the Noles lost its second game in a row after being ranked in the Top 25.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QYWNrRm9vdGJh bGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFBhY2tGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gZGVm ZW5zZSBjb21lcyBpbiBjbHV0Y2ggQUdBSU4g8J+UpfCflKU8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUNDRm9vdGJhbGw/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNBQ0NGb290YmFsbDwvYT4g PGJyPjxicj7wn5O6OiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Fj Y25ldHdvcms/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGFjY25ldHdvcms8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9qQ1EyUndhOHVnIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vakNRMlJ3YTh1ZzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBQ0MgRm9vdGJhbGwg KEBBQ0NGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9B Q0NGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTU3ODk1NDU4MTk5NTc5NDQzMj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDksIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Clemson has scored 30 points or more in every game thus far and there is no reason to think that this will not continue. The Tigers are favored by 3.5 points and I would take my chances to lay the points with a defense that is second in the nation at stopping the run. Clemson is going for a seventh straight win over Florida State for the first time in school history. Clemson remains the only ranked team on Miami's schedule.

Syracuse (5-0, 2-0) Vs. NC State (5-1, 1-1)

Garrett Schrader, Quarterback, Syracuse

The 18th-ranked Orange takes center stage in a ranked-versus-ranked matchup against 15th-ranked NC State. Cuse quarterback Garrett Shrader is statistically one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the conference and is a dangerous runner. NC State will be by far Syracuse’s toughest opponent to date. Syracuse’s FBS opponents combine for a 13-14 record compared to NC State at 19-12. The Cuse needed five field goals to beat Virginia, the worst team by record in the ACC. The Wolfpack are getting 3.5 points in this one which should be a great atmosphere at the Carrier Dome. I’m tempted to pick Syracuse based on the hype that surrounds the team from upstate New York, but I think this is where the Orange streak ends. I’m betting that the Pack wins outright.

North Carolina (5-1, 2-0) Vs. Duke (4-2, 1-1)

Drake Maye, Quarterback, North Carolina

The Tar Heels escaped Hard Rock Stadium with a three-point victory over the Hurricanes and return to North Carolina to take on its crosstown rivals at Durham in primetime. Miami fans need to hope that Duke pulls this one out, it gives the Canes fans hope at a Coastal division championship. Duke stumbled last week losing its first ACC game of the season to Georgia Tech.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EdWtlIDIwIHZzLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0dURm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEdURm9vdGJhbGw8 L2E+IDIzPGJyPjxicj5BIGdyZWF0IGNvbWViYWNrIGJ5IER1a2UgZmFsbHMg c2hvcnQgYWZ0ZXIgYSBnYW1lLXdpbm5pbmcgZmllbGQgZ29hbCBieSBHVCYj Mzk7cyBHYXZpbiBTdGV3YXJ0IGluIE9UITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQUNDRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEFD Q0Zvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vb1pQbVFVS1VX QSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL29aUG1RVUtVV0E8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg QUNDIERpZ2l0YWwgTmV0d29yayAoQHRoZUFDQ0ROKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3RoZUFDQ0ROL3N0YXR1cy8xNTc4OTExNzIwNTgz NzA4NjcyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgOSwgMjAyMjwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

UNC has that improved Georgia Tech team, NC State, and Wake Forest left on the schedule so it is totally not out of the realm of possibility that the Tar Heels tumble from the top of the division. The Blue Devils are seven-point dogs at home and I think Duke keeps this one closer than the experts think, but do not beat the Heels. Carolina is going for four straight against Duke.

The Rest Of The Pack

Malik Cunningham, Quarterback, Louisville

In an oddity, several ACC teams will have the week off this week (Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Wake Forest). Pittsburgh took down Virginia Tech with two touchdowns to seal it in the fourth quarter. Israel Abanikand tied a school record with six touchdowns.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BQkFOSUtBTkRBIFRJRVMgVEhFIEFDQyBBIFNJTkdMRSBHQU1FIFRP VUNIRE9XTiBSRUNPUkQgV0lUSCA24oC877iP4oC877iP4oC877iPPGJyPjxi cj5pIHJlcGVhdDxicj48YnI+QUJBTklLQU5EQSBUSUVTIFRIRSBBQ0MgU0lO R0xFIEdBTUUgVE9VQ0hET1dOIFJFQ09SRCBXSVRIIDbigLzvuI/igLzvuI/i gLzvuI88YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BpdHRfRkI/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFBpdHRfRkI8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0FDQ0Zvb3RiYWxsP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQUNDRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9oSE52V05iRWhJIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vaEhOdldOYkVoSTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBQ0MgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBB Q0NGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BQ0NG b290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTU3ODg4MjMxMTkyMzU4OTEyMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDgsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Louisville won the battle at the bottom of the conference last week defeating Virginia 34-17. The Cardinals pulled it out with backup quarterback Brock Domann who had nine rushes for 71 yards.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5qo8J+aqCBGSVJTVCBDQVJFRVIgVEQgV0lUSCBUSEUgQ0FSRFMg 8J+aqPCfmqg8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RvbWFubkJy b2NrP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEb21hbm5Ccm9jazwvYT4ga2Vl cHMgaXQgYW5kIPCfj4MgNDQgeWFyZHMgVE8gREEgSE9VU0UuIPCfj6A8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xvdWlzdmlsbGVGQj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATG91aXN2aWxsZUZCPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9BQ0NGb290YmFsbD9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FDQ0Zvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8 YnI+PGJyPvCfk7o6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWNj bmV0d29yaz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYWNjbmV0d29yazwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzVzVmYxOGxMaVYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS81c1ZmMThsTGlWPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFDQyBGb290YmFsbCAo QEFDQ0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FD Q0Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNTc4Nzk2ODY5NjM1MTQ5ODI0P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgOCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Starter Malik Cunningham did not play due to a concussion suffered in the previous week against Boston College. Domann finished 17 for 30 for 275 yards with two interceptions. Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong matched Domann with the two picks but a lack of running game (six total yards) made them one-dimensional.