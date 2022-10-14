Marcus Benjamin is a South Florida native with over ten years of experience working in sports journalism.
Miami’s loss to North Carolina dropped the Canes down to sixth in the ACC Coastal standings. The loss puts Miami in a tough spot to compete for the division in its last year of existence. Miami would have to win out and need the Tar Heels to lose two conference games to have any chance. Here’s our weekly look at where the conference stands. A bright spot for the Canes is that quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was named player of the week.
Clemson is obviously the class of the league and they prove it week after week. The Tigers went up to Boston College last week and dominated in a game that could have been considered a trap game. It definitely seemed that way in the first half as the Tigers held a slim 10-3 lead going into halftime.
DJ Uiagalelei broke the game open in the second half and threw for three touchdowns in the game. He also was a threat with his legs running for 69 yards.
Clemson travels to Tallahassee to take on Florida State in primetime to keep the ACC’s hopes alive for a college football playoff berth. In the playoff's seven years of existence, an ACC team has represented the team every year except for last season. The Seminoles represented the conference in the first year in 2014, and Clemson represented the ACC in every year after.
FSU suffered a heartbreaking loss at NC State last week. The Seminoles were in field goal range for the game-winner but attempted to throw for a touchdown with 38 seconds left. That pass was intercepted by Wolfpack DB Devan Boykin, and the Noles lost its second game in a row after being ranked in the Top 25.
Clemson has scored 30 points or more in every game thus far and there is no reason to think that this will not continue. The Tigers are favored by 3.5 points and I would take my chances to lay the points with a defense that is second in the nation at stopping the run. Clemson is going for a seventh straight win over Florida State for the first time in school history.
Clemson remains the only ranked team on Miami's schedule.
Syracuse (5-0, 2-0) Vs. NC State (5-1, 1-1)
The 18th-ranked Orange takes center stage in a ranked-versus-ranked matchup against 15th-ranked NC State. Cuse quarterback Garrett Shrader is statistically one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the conference and is a dangerous runner.
NC State will be by far Syracuse’s toughest opponent to date. Syracuse’s FBS opponents combine for a 13-14 record compared to NC State at 19-12. The Cuse needed five field goals to beat Virginia, the worst team by record in the ACC.
The Wolfpack are getting 3.5 points in this one which should be a great atmosphere at the Carrier Dome. I’m tempted to pick Syracuse based on the hype that surrounds the team from upstate New York, but I think this is where the Orange streak ends. I’m betting that the Pack wins outright.
North Carolina (5-1, 2-0) Vs. Duke (4-2, 1-1)
The Tar Heels escaped Hard Rock Stadium with a three-point victory over the Hurricanes and return to North Carolina to take on its crosstown rivals at Durham in primetime.
Miami fans need to hope that Duke pulls this one out, it gives the Canes fans hope at a Coastal division championship. Duke stumbled last week losing its first ACC game of the season to Georgia Tech.
UNC has that improved Georgia Tech team, NC State, and Wake Forest left on the schedule so it is totally not out of the realm of possibility that the Tar Heels tumble from the top of the division.
The Blue Devils are seven-point dogs at home and I think Duke keeps this one closer than the experts think, but do not beat the Heels. Carolina is going for four straight against Duke.
The Rest Of The Pack
In an oddity, several ACC teams will have the week off this week (Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Wake Forest). Pittsburgh took down Virginia Tech with two touchdowns to seal it in the fourth quarter. Israel Abanikand tied a school record with six touchdowns.
Starter Malik Cunningham did not play due to a concussion suffered in the previous week against Boston College. Domann finished 17 for 30 for 275 yards with two interceptions. Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong matched Domann with the two picks but a lack of running game (six total yards) made them one-dimensional.