ACC Outlook: Two big games headline Saturday as Miami in middle of the pack
The ACC continues to take shape week after week as more is revealed as to who are the contenders and the pretenders. Five conference teams have yet to play an ACC conference game and Miami will be the last team to play a conference opponent a week from Saturday against North Carolina.
NC State is the only Atlantic Division team yet to play in-conference while Coastal foes Duke, North Carolina, and Pittsburgh will kick off conference play this weekend. Here’s a look at how the conference is shaping up as we close out September.
THE UNDEFEATEDS
Clemson (4-0, 2-0)
The 5th ranked Tigers survived on the road in Winton-Salem where half of the stadium was donned with orange. Wake Forest nearly pulled off the upset but Nate Wiggins broke up a Sam Hartman pass securing a 51-45 double overtime win. DJ Uiagalelei passed for 375 yards and five touchdowns in the win.
Clemson hosts NC State this Saturday in another division battle. If the Tigers can win that one, you can already pencil them in for the ACC Championship Game. The Tigers are favored by 6.5 points on Saturday night against the Wolfpack. Clemson should find a way to win this one with its massive home-field advantage in death valley.
NC State (4-0, 0-0)
Speaking of the Wolfpack, they’ve had a topsy turvy four non-conference wins. The most impressive, beating Texas Tech by two scores (Red Raiders beat the then 22nd ranked Texas Longhorns last week). The least impressive was a one-point win over East Carolina in the season opener. NC State made easy work of UConn last Saturday 41-10.
There will be much to prove in primetime Saturday against Clemson. It’s a golden opportunity for 10th-ranked NC State to jump into the top five for the first time since 1967.
ESPN’s College Gameday will be live in Clemson Saturday morning. The two teams will meet for the 87th time, but this is the first meeting as top ten teams.
Florida State (4-0, 2-0)
The Seminoles are now ranked in the top 25 after its dominant 44-14 home win over Boston College. Jordan Travis passed for a career-high 321 yards in the win. It’s the first time since 2015 that FSU has opened the season with four straight wins.
The 23rd-ranked Noles have another big one this week as Wake Forest comes to town looking to bounce back from its loss to Clemson. Florida State is favored by seven points to win the game in a 3:30 PM kickoff Saturday.
Syracuse (4-0, 2-0)
Perhaps the most surprising team on the undefeated list is the Orange from upstate New York. The Cuse pulled off an exciting win over Virginia last Friday night as five Andre Szmyt field goals and a Garret Shrader touchdown was enough to take down the Cavaliers. Syracuse led 16-0 at halftime and held on late as Szmyt kicked a 31-yarder with just over a minute to go.
The Orange are 4-0 for first time the since 2018. Syracuse will have no trouble with FCS school Wagner this Saturday but the rest of its schedule includes NC State, Clemson, Notre Dame, Pitt, Florida State, Wake Forest, and Boston College.
ONE-LOSS CONTENDERS
Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1)
The Demon Deacons have to win Saturday in Tallahassee if they want any shot at getting to the ACC Championship game for the second consecutive year. Wake fought to the bitter end against Clemson and were rewarded with being ranked 22nd despite the loss.
Hartman, who dealt with blood clots to start the season, is completing 64 percent of his passes for 962 yards throwing 13 touchdowns to just two interceptions. If Wake can pull off the upset and run the table, they would still need Clemson to fall twice if there is a return to Charlotte. Wake Forest should be hungry to win this one and I’m betting on Hartman to outperform Travis.
Pittsburgh (3-1, 0-0)
The Panthers have the best non-conference loss to now 8th ranked Tennessee which went to overtime. The Panthers start conference play against Georgia Tech who currently sit at the bottom of the Coastal Division standings. Pitt’s favored to win by 22 points as the Panthers should win by three scores.
Duke (3-1, 0-0)
The Blue Devils fell to surprisingly undefeated Kansas last week 35-27, but have shown so far that they can play with anybody. Things will only get tougher for Duke as they start ACC play against Virginia this Saturday. Duke’s favored by a field goal at home in a game that can go either way.
North Carolina (3-1, 0-0)
UNC is perhaps the most exciting team to watch as they score or ton and give up a ton of points. The Tar Heels have scored 186 points (leads the conference) to giving up 158 (leads the conference).
Carolina suffered its first defeat of the season to Notre Dame last week 45-32 and host Virginia Tech Saturday. The Heels are favored by nine to win this one and nothing tells me otherwise. The Hokies are coming off a disappointing showing against West Virginia losing 33-10 in Blacksburg.
MIDDLE OF THE PACK
Louisville (2-2, 0-2), Miami (2-2, 0-2), Virginia (-2-2, 0-1), and Virginia Tech all have not figured themselves out yet. At this time, all four teams are destined to finish with a .500 type of record with a ceiling of nine wins. The Cardinals get Boston College this Saturday and are favored by 15.5 points.
BOTTOM TEAMS
Boston College (1-3, 0-2) and Georgia Tech (1-3, 0-2) will struggle to make bowl games this season based on the first four games and likely will not get to six wins this season.