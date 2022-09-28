The ACC continues to take shape week after week as more is revealed as to who are the contenders and the pretenders. Five conference teams have yet to play an ACC conference game and Miami will be the last team to play a conference opponent a week from Saturday against North Carolina. NC State is the only Atlantic Division team yet to play in-conference while Coastal foes Duke, North Carolina, and Pittsburgh will kick off conference play this weekend. Here’s a look at how the conference is shaping up as we close out September.

THE UNDEFEATEDS

Clemson (4-0, 2-0)

DJ Uiagalelei, Quarterback, Clemson

The 5th ranked Tigers survived on the road in Winton-Salem where half of the stadium was donned with orange. Wake Forest nearly pulled off the upset but Nate Wiggins broke up a Sam Hartman pass securing a 51-45 double overtime win. DJ Uiagalelei passed for 375 yards and five touchdowns in the win. Clemson hosts NC State this Saturday in another division battle. If the Tigers can win that one, you can already pencil them in for the ACC Championship Game. The Tigers are favored by 6.5 points on Saturday night against the Wolfpack. Clemson should find a way to win this one with its massive home-field advantage in death valley.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db29sLjxicj5DYWxtLjxicj5DYXVnaHQuPGJyPjxicj5XSEFUIEEg V0lOISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vN3haWmxWWEZjMCI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tLzd4WlpsVlhGYzA8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ2xlbXNvbiBG b290YmFsbCAoQENsZW1zb25GQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9DbGVtc29uRkIvc3RhdHVzLzE1NzM3NjQ0MTY0MzYxOTk0MjQ/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI0LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

NC State (4-0, 0-0)

Speaking of the Wolfpack, they’ve had a topsy turvy four non-conference wins. The most impressive, beating Texas Tech by two scores (Red Raiders beat the then 22nd ranked Texas Longhorns last week). The least impressive was a one-point win over East Carolina in the season opener. NC State made easy work of UConn last Saturday 41-10. There will be much to prove in primetime Saturday against Clemson. It’s a golden opportunity for 10th-ranked NC State to jump into the top five for the first time since 1967. ESPN’s College Gameday will be live in Clemson Saturday morning. The two teams will meet for the 87th time, but this is the first meeting as top ten teams.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GSVJTVCBPRkZFTlNJVkUgUExBWSBPRiBUSEUgR0FNRTogVEQg8J+Y pCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BhY2tGb290YmFsbD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUGFja0Zvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZEx2Um9SajliYyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RM dlJvUmo5YmM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQUNDIE5ldHdvcmsgKEBhY2NuZXR3 b3JrKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FjY25ldHdvcmsv c3RhdHVzLzE1NzM4MjMyNTEyNTU2Mjc3Nzg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI0LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Florida State (4-0, 2-0)

The Seminoles are now ranked in the top 25 after its dominant 44-14 home win over Boston College. Jordan Travis passed for a career-high 321 yards in the win. It’s the first time since 2015 that FSU has opened the season with four straight wins. The 23rd-ranked Noles have another big one this week as Wake Forest comes to town looking to bounce back from its loss to Clemson. Florida State is favored by seven points to win the game in a 3:30 PM kickoff Saturday.

Syracuse (4-0, 2-0)

Perhaps the most surprising team on the undefeated list is the Orange from upstate New York. The Cuse pulled off an exciting win over Virginia last Friday night as five Andre Szmyt field goals and a Garret Shrader touchdown was enough to take down the Cavaliers. Syracuse led 16-0 at halftime and held on late as Szmyt kicked a 31-yarder with just over a minute to go. The Orange are 4-0 for first time the since 2018. Syracuse will have no trouble with FCS school Wagner this Saturday but the rest of its schedule includes NC State, Clemson, Notre Dame, Pitt, Florida State, Wake Forest, and Boston College.

ONE-LOSS CONTENDERS

Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1)

Sam Hartman, Quarterback, Wake Forest,

The Demon Deacons have to win Saturday in Tallahassee if they want any shot at getting to the ACC Championship game for the second consecutive year. Wake fought to the bitter end against Clemson and were rewarded with being ranked 22nd despite the loss. Hartman, who dealt with blood clots to start the season, is completing 64 percent of his passes for 962 yards throwing 13 touchdowns to just two interceptions. If Wake can pull off the upset and run the table, they would still need Clemson to fall twice if there is a return to Charlotte. Wake Forest should be hungry to win this one and I’m betting on Hartman to outperform Travis.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TYW0gSGFydG1hbiB0aHJldyBmb3IgNu+4j+KDoyBQYXNzIFREIHZz LiBDbGVtc29uOjxicj48YnI+8J+OqSBOZXcgY2FyZWVyIGhpZ2g8YnI+8J+O qSBOZXcgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XYWtlRkI/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFdha2VGQjwvYT4gc2luZ2xlLWdhbWUgaGln aDxicj7wn46pIFRpZXMgQUNDIHNpbmdsZS1nYW1lIHJlY29yZDxicj7wn46p IFRpZXMgbW9zdCBQYXNzIFREIHZzLiBDbGVtc29uIGluIGEgZ2FtZSBieSBh bnkgUUIgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0xOamlwM2xqU3IiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MTmppcDNsalNyPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFDQyBOZXR3 b3JrIChAYWNjbmV0d29yaykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9hY2NuZXR3b3JrL3N0YXR1cy8xNTczNzgxNTE5MzkwMzU5NTU2P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyNCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CaWcgdGltZSBwbGF5YXMgbWFraW7igJkgYmlnIHRpbWUgcGxheXMg 8J+OryA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vdmNuNDZha21jWSI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3ZjbjQ2YWttY1k8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQUNDIEZvb3Ri YWxsIChAQUNDRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQUNDRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE1NzUxMjIxNjA3MjA1MzE0NTk/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI4LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Pittsburgh (3-1, 0-0)

The Panthers have the best non-conference loss to now 8th ranked Tennessee which went to overtime. The Panthers start conference play against Georgia Tech who currently sit at the bottom of the Coastal Division standings. Pitt’s favored to win by 22 points as the Panthers should win by three scores.

Duke (3-1, 0-0)

The Blue Devils fell to surprisingly undefeated Kansas last week 35-27, but have shown so far that they can play with anybody. Things will only get tougher for Duke as they start ACC play against Virginia this Saturday. Duke’s favored by a field goal at home in a game that can go either way.

North Carolina (3-1, 0-0)

UNC is perhaps the most exciting team to watch as they score or ton and give up a ton of points. The Tar Heels have scored 186 points (leads the conference) to giving up 158 (leads the conference). Carolina suffered its first defeat of the season to Notre Dame last week 45-32 and host Virginia Tech Saturday. The Heels are favored by nine to win this one and nothing tells me otherwise. The Hokies are coming off a disappointing showing against West Virginia losing 33-10 in Blacksburg.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EcmFrZSBNYXllIHdpdGggYSDwnZeXIPCdl5gg8J2XmCDwnZejIGJh bGwgdG8gQW50b2luZSBHcmVlbi4uLi4gVE9VQ0hET1dOTk5OTk4gQ0FST0xJ TkHigLzvuI/igLzvuI/igLzvuI88YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1VOQ0Zvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBVTkNGb290 YmFsbDwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvQUNDRm9vdGJhbGw/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNBQ0NGb290YmFsbDwvYT48YnI+PGJyPvCfk7o6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQUJDP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBB QkM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby90R3haUWdHZjB6Ij5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vdEd4WlFnR2YwejwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBQ0MgRm9v dGJhbGwgKEBBQ0NGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9BQ0NGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTU3MzgxMjM2MjAyODY0NjQwMD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjQsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

MIDDLE OF THE PACK

Louisville (2-2, 0-2), Miami (2-2, 0-2), Virginia (-2-2, 0-1), and Virginia Tech all have not figured themselves out yet. At this time, all four teams are destined to finish with a .500 type of record with a ceiling of nine wins. The Cardinals get Boston College this Saturday and are favored by 15.5 points.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ESU1FIHRoaW5ncyBvbmx5LiDwn5iOIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby81d0FTcUcxMmJ5Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNXdBU3FHMTJieTwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBQ0MgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBBQ0NGb290YmFsbCkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BQ0NGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMv MTU3MzgwMTQ1MjYyMzA4NTU2OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0 ZW1iZXIgMjQsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

BOTTOM TEAMS