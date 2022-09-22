One of the positives to come from the 17-9 loss to Texas A&M was the fact that it was an out-of-conference game. The loss does not even knock them (dare I say it) out of the national championship race as Miami can win out, get to the ACC championship game, win that game, and sneak into the college football playoff. This is assuming that A&M wins around nine games this season. Miami is still the favorite to win the coastal division. The Hurricanes will not play its first conference game until two and a half weeks from now when they host North Carolina. After three weeks of college football play, let’s take a look at the undefeated teams in the ACC and how they pose a threat to Miami winning the conference.

THE UNDEFEATEDS

The Atlantic

Braxton Berrios Dives For The Football in ACC Championship Game Against Clemson in 2017

Make no mistake about it, the Atlantic division is by far and away the better division in the ACC. The division has five undefeated teams.

Clemson

The 5th-ranked Tigers have two mediocre FBS wins over Georgia Tech and Louisana Tech and an FCS win over Furman. Nothing about Clemson tells you that this is a national championship-worthy team besides its name. This week they get its biggest challenge of the year so far this Saturday against Wake Forest. Many believe this game decides the Atlantic Division. Too early to tell how the game later in the year with the Hurricanes will turn out because the Tigers have yet to face a quality opponent. This Saturday we find out more. The Tigers are favored by seven against Wake.

Florida State

The Seminoles have the most impressive win for the entire conference with its win over LSU in the season-opener. FSU looked lackluster against a team currently at the bottom of the division in Louisville. Albeit the Noles did lose its starting quarterback Jordan Travis to a leg injury during the game but FSU still managed to beat the Cards. Travis remains listed as the starting quarterback but Tate Rodemaker led the Noles to a victory engineering three second-half touchdown drives. They host Boston College this Saturday and are 17-point favorites, but I think that game is closer than the experts think. The rivalry with Miami has all the makings of a tight one later in the year at Hard Rock Stadium. Travis is rumored to return at some point during the season and will likely be back for the Miami game.

NC State

The Wolfpack were shaky at best in its season-opener against East Carolina, but followed that win with another victory over Texas Tech, both teams are a combined 4-2. Many believe the Pack is still the biggest challenger to Clemson for the division title. NC State gets a tune-up game against UConn before traveling to Death Valley in the following week. No one will be sold until we see the outcome of that one.

Syracuse

The Orange also took down Louisville and power five opponent Purdue thus far. The two teams combine for a 2-4 record but the Cuse is probably the most surprising team in the conference in 2022. They get Virginia at home on Friday night and are favored by nine points to remain undefeated. Could Syracuse sneak into the ACC championship game? This certainly would be a surprise. If they get passed the Cavaliers, fans in upstate New York will begin to believe.

Wake Forest

As mentioned, the Demon Deacons have a big challenge on their hands with Clemson coming to town this Saturday. Wins over Vanderbilt and Liberty do not necessarily move the needle but a win against Clemson surely will. Vandy and Liberty combine for an impressive 5-2 record but those teams’ FBS opponents are an unimpressive 3-6 with a UAB win over Georgia State. The defending Atlantic division champions will sneak up on no one this season. Clemson is still the standard of the conference and will serve as the measuring stick for Wake Saturday.

The Coastal

Key'Shawn Smith, Wide Receiver, Miami and Xavier Restrepo, Wide Receiver, Miami

Duke

The Blue Devils shut out an unimpressive Temple team to start the season and took down a below-average Northwestern team that lost to FCS Southern Illinois last week. Duke has proven nothing so far but actually gets a real test this Saturday against fellow basketball school Kansas, who is also undefeated. The Jayhawks are seven-point favorites at home. Miami should not have any issues with the Blue Devils when they host them in a month.

North Carolina

The Heels are all offense and no defense. They scored 154 points to lead the ACC and gave up 113 points, most in the conference. UNC gave up 24 points to FCS FAMU as the Rattlers had a number of players not playing in the game. They barely squeaked by Appalachian State 63-61 which is to date its best win. Carolina hosts Notre Dame this week in a game where both teams are trying to figure things out. The Tar Heels are one-point favorites at home. Based on what we have seen thus far the Hurricanes should not have trouble with UNC. Right now the outcome is playing out to be a 49-24 type of game.

ONE-LOSS CONTENDERS

Will Mallory, Tight End, Miami

The Virginias

Both Virginia and Virginia Tech look like average teams when teams like Old Dominion is setting the bar for both. Tech lost to Dominion while the Cavs earned a two-point victory against the Monarchs. ODU is 1-2 with its other loss coming to East Carolina. The Hokies have a strong defense and play in a tough environment in Blacksburg. If the Canes fail to execute like in College Station that could spell doom for Miami. The Hurricanes' defense should keep them in the game and eventually be the difference. Miami should be able to score on Virginia and the score should not be as close as the one at Virginia Tech.

Pittsburgh