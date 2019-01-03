Ticker
2019-01-03 basketball

Larranaga weighs in with ACC play starting

CaneSport.com
Staff

Winners of three straight games, the Hurricanes (8-4) open ACC play at 7 p.m. tonight at home against No. 18 North Carolina State (12-1) before traveling to Louisville (9-4) at 6 p.m. Sunday (both ...

