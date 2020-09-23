CaneSport - ACC programs on the move in recruiting rankings

THREE UP

Clinton Burton (Rivals.com)

1. Boston College

Overview: The Eagles were wallowing near the bottom of the ACC over the last three recruiting cycles, but Boston College has jumped all the way to eighth in the conference in 2021 as coach Jeff Hafley and his staff aggressively go after prospects in this class. As it stands now, Boston College has a higher-ranked class than Florida State, Virginia Tech and others with four-star DB Clinton Burton from powerhouse Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances leading the way. Farrell’s take: Hafley is a much better recruiter than Steve Addazio was and this result is not a surprise. Boston College should only get better. Hafley is aggressive and relentless in recruiting. He has ties to many areas as well as Ohio State and the NFL on his resume.

*****

2. North Carolina

Overview: The Tar Heels have not finished worse than fifth in the ACC over the last four recruiting classes, but North Carolina has really ramped up its recruiting efforts in recent years with a second-place finish last cycle and it now sits at third with a chance to move even higher. Ten of the 16 commitments in the class are four-stars, led by 13 in-state prospects, including standout defensive players Jahvaree Ritzie, Raneiria Dillworth and others. Farrell’s take: This is the Mack Brown effect many of us didn’t anticipate. Brown has always been an elite recruiter, but the question was whether he still had it in him at 69 years old. He sure does, and he put together an impressive recruiting staff as well. He is keeping more home-state talent home than UNC has in ages, and it will show on field.

*****

3. Miami

Overview: Four cycles ago, Miami finished with the top class in the ACC, but in recruiting terms that seems like a lifetime. Well, the Hurricanes are back atop the conference rankings - even beating out Clemson - with this recruiting class after No. 6 and No. 3 showings the last two recruiting cycles. Miami’s top-rated class is led by five-star DB James Williams (the only five-star pledge in the entire conference), along with standout DL Leonard Taylor and many others. Farrell’s take: Manny Diaz has found his rhythm in recruitin and he’s kept a lot of South Florida talent home. The recruiting at Miami has been amazing lately, and Williams really helped the Hurricanes turn a corner in South Florida. It should continue to get better.

*****

THREE DOWN

Mike Norvell (AP Images)

1. Florida State

Overview: In the ACC, only Miami, Clemson and North Carolina have more four-star commitments than Florida State, but the Seminoles still only have three and that’s concerning as they routinely have loaded up with elite classes and are looking to rebuild into a national power once again. After third-, second- and fourth-place finishes in the ACC over the last three years, the Seminoles currently sit at ninth in the conference team rankings. None of the top 10 and only one of the top 69 players in the state of Florida are committed to the Seminoles. Farrell’s take: This is certainly no surprise as Willie Taggart wasn’t the recruiter many expected, and Mike Norvell walked into a pandemic recruiting year. The FSU brand is down a bit in the minds of recruits, and only on-field success will help that. It doesn’t appear to be coming soon.

*****

2. Virginia Tech

Overview: The Hokies had the fourth-best recruiting class in the ACC four years ago and the third-best class three years ago - and then Virginia Tech’s recruiting has seemed to fall off a ledge. Last recruiting cycle, the Hokies finished dead last in the ACC with only 15 total pledges, one four-star and eight three-stars. They’re sitting at No. 10 overall right now in the 2021 group with 22 commitments but no four-stars as they’re ahead of only NC State, Syracuse, Wake Forest and Duke. Farrell’s take: This has been an ugly downfall for the Hokies, who used to be a true threat for almost every player in state. Justin Fuente hasn’t established himself in the state yet, and the Hokies have been up and down on the field. The reason Frank Beamer could recruit so well was because he won and put players in the NFL, and that has to happen again.

*****

3. NC STATE

Overview: Over the last four recruiting cycles, NC State has pieced together some impressive recruiting classes - seventh in 2018 and 2020, fourth in the ACC in 2019 - but the Wolfpack are struggling in 2021 and find themselves at No. 11 in the ACC. NC State does have a respectable 18 total pledges, but only one is a four-star: WR Micah Crowell from Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth, which actually was a big recruiting win for that coaching staff. Farrell's take: Between UNC’s success and Dave Doeren’s hot seat status, this hasn’t been pretty. The Wolfpack are getting killed in-state now and if they don’t right the ship on the field, it will be a full rebuild for a new coach.

*****

THE OTHERS