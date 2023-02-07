For the ACC programs, first-year staffs and developed classes made up the conference ranks as each program signed key components for its future. Here is how each team in the conference fared in the 2023 cycle.

National Signing Day has concluded which means recruiting classes across the country are mostly complete aside from a small handful of finishing touches from prospects that have yet to decide.

1. Miami (No. 7 nationally) - This was a great recruiting class for Miami as it finished with its best class since the 2018 cycle. Five-stars Francis Mauigoa and Samson Okunlola lead the class followed by late riser Ruben Bain, who made a push for five-star status in the final rankings update. The Hurricanes did a great job addressing the offensive line this year with five signees up front along with replenishing the linebacker corps. Two five-stars and 16 four-stars is a great core of young talent for Mario Cristobal and his staff to build on.

2. Clemson (9) - This is Clemson‘s sixth-straight top-10 recruiting class and there are some elite players heading to join Dabo Swinney‘s squad. Five-star Peter Woods and top-40 prospect Tomarrion Parker will replenish a defensive front that’s losing some top players to the NFL. Quarterback Christopher Vizzina, a top-100 prospect, will bring stability to the quarterback room again and an offensive line class headlined by Ian Reed and Harris Sewell, both Rivals250 prospects, should help the offensive front find its footing in the future. With a total of 15 four-stars and one five-star prospect coming in this year, Clemson still has a very bright future.

3. Florida State (25) - Even though this isn’t the highly-ranked recruiting class Florida State fans have become accustomed to over the last decade, the Seminoles still have some outstanding playmakers on the way. None are ranked nearly as high as five-star receiver Hykeem Williams, who should turn into a focal point of the offense early in his career. The receiving corps is the highlight of this Florida State recruiting class. After Williams, there are two four-stars joining him in Vandrevius Jacobs and Edwin Joseph. Four-stars Lamont Green and Keith Sampson along the defensive line should help solidify that group in the future.

4. North Carolina (28) - This recruiting class for the Tar Heels is a little bit off the pace they set the last three years, but there are some elite playmakers on the way to Chapel Hill. The incoming receiving corps should help the North Carolina offense remain one of the best in the ACC. In-state pass catchers Christian Hamilton and Rivals250 prospect Chris Colliver give North Carolina one of the best receiving duos this year. There’s also some excellent pass rushers on the way for North Carolina in four-stars Tyler Thompson and Jaybron Harvey. The two local prospects should help on the recruiting trail as well.

5. NC State (37) - The Wolfpack missed on a couple of top targets during the cycle but still ended up with a very solid recruiting class and one of the best pound-for-pound groups in the ACC. Dave Doeren and his coaching staff were really focused on replenishing the secondary and did a great job landing Rivals250 safety Daemon Fagan along with four-star safety Zack Myers in addition to four other defensive backs. NC State was active in the transfer portal but look for four-star receiver Kevin Concepcion and four-star running back Kendrick Raphael to complement the incoming transfers. The Wolfpack are also bringing in four new offensive line prospects from the high school ranks, led by in-state prospects Darion Rivers and Kaemen Smith, both of whom have extremely high ceilings.

6. Virginia Tech (39) - Head coach Brent Pry and his staff were extremely active recruiting in-state prospects this year, with nearly half of this recruiting class from the state of Virginia. Only two four-star prospects signed with the Hokies in receiver Chance Fitzgerald and defensive back Antonio Cotman Jr. Seven defensive backs are headed to Blacksburg this year along with four offensive linemen and three receivers. This balanced group of prospects should go a long way toward replenishing the talent that seemed to be lacking at Virginia Tech.

7. Louisville (43) - Despite the coaching change at Louisville, the Cardinals were still able to bring in some high-end playmakers who should impact the roster in the very near future. Rivals250 quarterback Pierce Clarkson was one of the ringleaders for this class and he helped keep this group together. Look for cornerback Aaron Williams and linebacker Stanquan Clark, both Rivals250 prospects, to see the field early and often in their careers. Defensive end Adonijah Green has a really bright future as well.

8. Wake Forest (47) - The Demon Deacons are bringing in their highest-ranked recruiting class ever. Four-star Antonio Robinson is the highest-ranked prospect in this class and he is joined in the secondary by Travon West and Davaughn Patterson. Offensively, the Demon Deacons were able to sign receivers Micah Mays and Hilton Alexander along with running back Drew Pickett. All three should find a lot of success in Winston-Salem.

9. Duke (54) - Head coach Mike Elko and the Duke Blue Devils exceeded expectations this past season and are bringing in more signees than any other ACC program this year. With 27 new members, Duke is expecting many of these players to see significant roles in the future. Quarterback Grayson Loftis was one of the earliest commitments for Elko and he was able to help bring in additional playmakers. This balanced recruiting class features double-digit signees on both sides of the ball and a number of players who have the traits to turn into all-conference type players.

9. Pittsburgh (54) - This may not be one of Pittsburgh’s better recruiting classes on paper in recent years but there are a number of players the Panthers are bringing in that the coaching staff expects to out-play their rankings. Four-star defensive tackle Isaiah Neal is the highest-ranked player in this recruiting class but hybrid defensive back/linebacker Jordan Bass is somebody the coaching staff is extremely high on. Also on the defensive ball, Shadarian Harrison and Antonio Camon have drawn a lot of praise.

11. Virginia (69) - It was an extremely difficult year for Tony Elliott and the Virginia Cavaliers but they did finish off the 2023 recruiting cycle with a major win by keeping linebacker Kamren Robinson from flipping to Florida State or South Carolina. Bringing in defensive tackle Jason Hammond should also be a major boost to the defensive front. Wide receiver Jaden Gibson out of Georgia was a record-setting high school prospect who the Virginia staff expects to make an early impact. With just two offensive line signees, expect the Cavaliers to prioritize this unit going forward.

12. Boston College (61) - After two straight above average recruiting classes, Boston College fell back down the rankings this year, finishing No. 61 in the overall team rankings. That being said, Boston College fans should be really excited about what they’re getting in four-star receiver Jaden Skeete. The local prospect turned a lot of heads at the All-American Bowl and should make a big difference once he gets on campus. Nate Johnson is another prospect Boston College fans should get familiar with because he could be in line for early playing time.

13. Georgia Tech (63) - The coaching change at Georgia Tech made things difficult for the staff to bring in a lot of high-quality prospects but it did a good job addressing key positions. The coaching staff made a concerted effort to reinforce the offensive line. Five new additions along the front should pay dividends down the road. Alabama native Patrick Screws and in-state prospect Gabriel Fortson lead the way as the highest-rated prospects in the group and in the class as a whole.

14. Syracuse (94) - Syracuse signed just 16 players in this recruiting class, opting to focus more on the transfer portal. A couple of players in this class, however, have very high ceilings and could be multi-year contributors down the road. Running back Ike Daniels has the look of a workhorse running back and defensive tackle Rashard Perry has a lot of traits that college coaches value. Junior college linebacker Lonnie Rice was a name a lot of coaches were tracking throughout the process and tight end David Clement is a massive player who could turn into a cornerstone on the offensive front if the strength and conditioning staff can work their magic with him.