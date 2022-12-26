Boston College

Clemson

Duke

Florida State

CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENT LIST: Florida State The Seminoles signed just 17 prospects during the Early Signing Period so their No. 27 overall recruiting class would have ranked higher had they signed a full 20. Regardless, Florida State’s class ranks third in the ACC in terms of average stars for commit at 3.59, which is their best mark since the 2018 class. Florida State’s 2023 class is highlighted by five-star receiver Hykeem Williams and Rivals250 prospects Sam Singleton and Conrad Hussey, who flipped to the in-state program after being committed to Penn State since April. The Noles brought in some other high-end defenders as well. Four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson and defensive linemen Keith Sampson and Lamont Green figure to be impact players for Florida State once they get on the field. Grade: B

Georgia Tech

Louisville

Miami

CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENT LIST: Miami This will be Miami’s first top five recruiting class since 2008 if it can hold onto five-star Cormani McClain. The only things holding the Hurricanes back from getting an “A+” is not getting McClain to sign during the Early Signing Period and missing on a four-star quarterback. Miami did a fantastic job this year getting other big-time prospects to join the team. In total, the Hurricanes signed 10 Rivals250 prospects, with a clear focus on bringing in players who line up on or near the line of scrimmage. Seven of those 10 Rivals250 signees play offensive line, tight end, defensive line or linebacker. Five-star offensive linemen Francis Mauigoa and Samson Okunlola, along with four-star Tommy Kinsler and three-stars Frankie Tinilau and Antonio Tripp should provide a solid foundation for the offense moving forward. Pass rushers such as Rivals250 defensive ends Jayden Wayne and Rueben Bain will be counted on early in their careers. They lead a very solid group of defensive signees along with Rivals250 linebackers Malik Bryant and Raul Aguirre. Grade: A

North Carolina

CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENT LIST: North Carolina Despite the on-field success this season, this is the worst class the Tar Heels have signed since 2019. Receiver Chris Culliver is the only Rivals250 prospect who signed with North Carolina but he’s just one of three receivers along with four-star Christian Hamilton and three-star Paul Billups. Overall, this is a very balanced recruiting class for North Carolina. Four-stars Tyler Thompson and Jaybron Harvey are a pair of pass rushers with very high ceilings and three-star tight end Julian Randolph could outplay his rating before the end of his career in Chapel Hill. With just 20 signees, expect North Carolina to be active in the transfer portal. Grade: B

N.C. State

Pittsburgh

Syracuse

Virginia

CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENT LIST: Virginia It was a very difficult year for Virginia fans on and off the field but there is reason for optimism because of the players headed to Charlottesville in this recruiting class. Virginia fans got good news during the Early Signing Period when in-state linebacker Kamren Robinson decided to sign with the Cavaliers instead of flipping to Florida State or South Carolina. Prolific receiver signee Jaden Gibson set records in the state of Georgia for career receiving yard and touchdown catches. He also set the record for touchdown catches in a single season. Titus Ivy and Suderien Harrison round out this receiver class. Virginia is bringing in four defensive backs in this class with Keandre Walker and Landon Danley leading the way. Defensive lineman Jason Hammond is one of the highest-rated players in this class and he'll have help from Miles Greene, DJ Jones and Mekhi Buchanan along the defensive front. Grade: B

Virginia Tech

Wake Forest