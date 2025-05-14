ACC Spotlight: Five developing recruiting storylines

Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. examines five developing recruiting storylines in the ACC as June visits loom.
CANTWELL WILL BE CATALYST FOR MIAMI'S NEXT TOP CLASS
It doesn't get much bigger than the nation's top prospect making his college decision, and it just went in favor of Miami for the first time in the Rivals era. Jackson Cantwell had long been high on The U, but buzz had shifted among the Hurricanes, Oregon Ducks and Georgia Bulldogs through most of the process. He was in Athens over the weekend spending time with Kirby Smart and fellow five-star Jared Curtis, so the Bulldog momentum was at an all-time high entering the week – only for Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal to win another battle at the eleventh hour.
With the top priority on board, Miami's class vaulted into the top 10 nationally as Cristobal's crew looks for a fourth consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference recruiting crown. There is no doubt the top-ranked talent will help Miami not only round out another elite offensive line class, with blue-chippers Cannon Pickett, Breck Kolojay, Johnnie Jones and Ryan Miret among the top remaining targets up front, but the profile (and reassurance of Miami's strong NIL positioning) will inevitably impact elite targets at other positions led by the top local recruit and five-star running back Derrek Cooper.
Cantwell is an all-business type of prospect, who has altered visits and pushed back his decision timetable to ensure confidence in his college pick, so he fits the mold of the type to push his peers to Coral Gables the rest of the way.
CAN CLEMSON HOLD OFF MIAMI FOR THE ACC CROWN?
As Miami charges, it has yet to take the top spot in the conference rankings for 2026, a slot currently held by Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers. That race just became neck-and-neck with Tuesday's development, but each program still has plenty ahead as classes look to balloon during official visit season the rest of May and throughout the month of June. The Tigers sit at No. 4, with Miami at No. 8 nationally. It appears there is considerable room on the commitment list for each program going forward.
Among the highest on CU's board includes key blue-chip secondary recruits Samari Matthews, Joey O'Brien and Blake Stewart, each very high on the Tigers. The state of Georgia will play important for Swinney's program down the stretch with five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson and four-stars Bryce Perry-Wright, Carsyn Baker very involved. The offensive line group can still work toward one of the best in the class with elite recruits Darius Gray, Carter Scruggs, Ekene Ogboko, Cannon Pickett and Leon Delaney among those still undecided at this time.
Miami is involved for some of the same targets, particularly Stewart, Baker and Pickett, so the way some of these recruits decide could push the conference crown one way or the other in the end.
SYRACUSE IS SETTING UP SHOP IN FLORIDA
Whether looking at the current roster, the 2026 class or even the early returns in 2027, there is a Sunshine State emphasis in Central New York. Syracuse's current class is strong across the board, sitting at No. 13 nationally and No. 3 in the league behind Clemson and Miami, and the five Floridians already on board are a major reason why. That group includes the only blue-chippers currently on the commitment list in offensive tackle Javeion Cooper and pass rusher Kamron Wilson.
The Orange are not done in the state, either. Six prospects from the state signed with SU in 2025 and the 2026 crop may produce even more from the state. It's not reserved for just the uncommitted recruits, either, as it is charging for trips from those committed elsewhere such as Florida State commitments Tedarius Hughes and Xavier Payne. Among those yet to decide, SU is high on the list for blue-chip wide receivers Calvin Russell and Larry Miles, among others such as emerging tight end Julius Miles. Elite defensive tackle recruit James Johnson is sky high on the program, too, as Georgia and Miami battle for the big man – and it's similar for blue-chip cover corner CJ Hester. Running back Brogan McNab, linebacker Justin Williams and two-way talent David Aboya are also in the mix with Fran Brown and company.
FLORIDA STATE IN SEARCH OF A FUTURE QB1
Somehow quietly, Florida State has a rock solid foundation for its 2026 class with a top-25 group littered with in-state recruits. While holding onto the bulk will be a key measure of how the class finishes, similar to last cycle, the current group is very talented and skill-laden. It means there will be quite the emphasis on the trenches for Mike Norvell's program, but there is also a gaping hole at the quarterback position relative to the rest of the top classes in the league.
It's not for a lack of effort or top targets on the verge of making their choices known. The Seminoles have been in the thick of it for a group of passers at different points, but the buzz has centered on a couple at this stage between Alabama native Landon Duckworth and Oklahoma commitment Jaden O'Neal. Either would be viewed as a blue-chip boon and stabilizer in the class.
The former has long been courted by offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, who nearly snatched up Duckworth's commitment while he was the head coach at UCF. The push for O'Neal has been more active since Malzahn made it to Tallahassee, where he helped to flip Sooner commitment Kevin Sperry last cycle. Should it go down for a second-straight year, with O'Neal jumping in, Malzahn would deserve the bulk of the credit once again. Each passer is expected to return to Tallahassee this summer.
SMU HEATING UP IN A HURRY
The month of May has already seen five new recruits jump into SMU's class of 2026, including athlete Markel Dabney just on Tuesday. It's a far cry from looking like a bit of a disappointment from a volume perspective early in the new year. Then came spring visits, where the time back in Dallas seemed to reignite Rhett Lashlee and company from the commitment perspective. Eight pledges have joined the rising-senior haul since April 25 alone.
As one may expect, the skill positions are especially strong with the Mustangs' current haul. Six of the 11 pledges have earned blue-chip status on Rivals, with all but one expected to work skill positions at the next level. It's also shaping up to be another strong wide receiver group at SMU led by Jakai Anderson, a massive flip from local program LSU over the weekend. Fellow four-stars Xzavier Barnett and Aljour Miles II should make things that much better for the future of the quarterback room, which of course is represented by NFL legacy Cole Leinart in the 2026 class.
SMU is up to No. 18 nationally and No. 6 in the ACC, each marks much higher than where the 2025 group fell despite the Mustangs reaching the conference title game in December.