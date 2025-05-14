ACC Spotlight: Five developing recruiting storylines

Jackson Cantwell

Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. examines five developing recruiting storylines in the ACC as June visits loom. THIS SERIES: Five developing recruiting storylines in the SEC

Advertisement

CANTWELL WILL BE CATALYST FOR MIAMI'S NEXT TOP CLASS

Mario Cristobal (Photo by Reinhold Matay/USA Today Sports Images)

CAN CLEMSON HOLD OFF MIAMI FOR THE ACC CROWN?

Tyler Atkinson

SYRACUSE IS SETTING UP SHOP IN FLORIDA

Kamron Wilson

Whether looking at the current roster, the 2026 class or even the early returns in 2027, there is a Sunshine State emphasis in Central New York. Syracuse's current class is strong across the board, sitting at No. 13 nationally and No. 3 in the league behind Clemson and Miami, and the five Floridians already on board are a major reason why. That group includes the only blue-chippers currently on the commitment list in offensive tackle Javeion Cooper and pass rusher Kamron Wilson. The Orange are not done in the state, either. Six prospects from the state signed with SU in 2025 and the 2026 crop may produce even more from the state. It's not reserved for just the uncommitted recruits, either, as it is charging for trips from those committed elsewhere such as Florida State commitments Tedarius Hughes and Xavier Payne. Among those yet to decide, SU is high on the list for blue-chip wide receivers Calvin Russell and Larry Miles, among others such as emerging tight end Julius Miles. Elite defensive tackle recruit James Johnson is sky high on the program, too, as Georgia and Miami battle for the big man – and it's similar for blue-chip cover corner CJ Hester. Running back Brogan McNab, linebacker Justin Williams and two-way talent David Aboya are also in the mix with Fran Brown and company.

FLORIDA STATE IN SEARCH OF A FUTURE QB1

Jaden O'Neal (Photo by Jeff McCulloch/Rivals.com)

Somehow quietly, Florida State has a rock solid foundation for its 2026 class with a top-25 group littered with in-state recruits. While holding onto the bulk will be a key measure of how the class finishes, similar to last cycle, the current group is very talented and skill-laden. It means there will be quite the emphasis on the trenches for Mike Norvell's program, but there is also a gaping hole at the quarterback position relative to the rest of the top classes in the league. It's not for a lack of effort or top targets on the verge of making their choices known. The Seminoles have been in the thick of it for a group of passers at different points, but the buzz has centered on a couple at this stage between Alabama native Landon Duckworth and Oklahoma commitment Jaden O'Neal. Either would be viewed as a blue-chip boon and stabilizer in the class. The former has long been courted by offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, who nearly snatched up Duckworth's commitment while he was the head coach at UCF. The push for O'Neal has been more active since Malzahn made it to Tallahassee, where he helped to flip Sooner commitment Kevin Sperry last cycle. Should it go down for a second-straight year, with O'Neal jumping in, Malzahn would deserve the bulk of the credit once again. Each passer is expected to return to Tallahassee this summer.

SMU HEATING UP IN A HURRY

Markel Dabney