Peter Woods: Clemson

There is a lot of talent across Clemson’s defense but Woods might just be too good to keep off the field. The former five-star who finished No. 15 overall, first in the Alabama state rankings and second at defensive tackle behind David Hicks Jr., plays with power and a relentlessness that cannot be coached. Clemson won big when the Tigers beat Alabama, Florida and Jackson State for the Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson standout, and he could see the field soon.

*****

Destyn Hill: Florida State

Hill is considered a true freshman even though he signed in the 2021 class because the former four-star receiver from New Orleans Edna Karr has been away from football for two-plus years dealing with family issues. The Seminoles have all kinds of playmakers at the receiver position but Hill doesn’t look like he’s coming off an extended hiatus. He’s a smooth route runner and has had an excellent preseason camp.

*****

Eric Singleton Jr.: Georgia Tech

The transfer portal was a massive help for Georgia Tech when it came to loading up at wide receiver but the addition of Singleton, a two-star who was vastly overlooked in the recruiting process, could be a welcomed one as well. The former Douglasville (Ga.) Alexander recruit who had been committed to Western Kentucky had Auburn, Texas A&M, Michigan State and others after him but he chose the Yellow Jackets. His speed and hands could be used early in his career at Georgia Tech.

*****

Stanquan Clark: Louisville

Louisville is changing its style of defense this season under first-year coach Jeff Brohm but the greatest thing about Clark is his versatility and his ability to move all over the field to make an impact. The former four-star linebacker from Miami Central should see the field this season because he’s a plug-and-play guy, and that’s why it was so big the Cardinals beat out Miami, Kentucky, NC State and others for him in the summer before his senior season.

*****

Francis Mauigoa: Miami

When Mauigoa committed to Miami over Tennessee and USC in July he was still a four-star prospect, but after a dominant senior season a fifth star was added. He finished high school at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy by way of San Bernardino (Calif.) Aquinas by way of American Samoa. Mauigoa is big and tough but he’s also nimble and plays with great hands, so he should start from day one. That’s pretty impressive for someone who just a few years ago was toying with the idea of playing defensive end instead.

*****

Rueben Bain: Miami

Bain does not have the ideal body frame – one that screams elite football player – but his production was unquestionable on the high school level at Miami Central, and he really proved it more than ever at the Under Armour Game, where he was unstoppable most of the week. Bain, who also had Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Louisville and others involved, committed to the longtime favorite Canes in December of his senior season and after a terrific fall camp could see a lot of playing time on Miami’s defensive line.

*****

Kevin Concepcion: NC State

NC State beat out rival North Carolina for the four-star receiver from Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers and Concepcion could see the field right away in Raleigh. Leading receiver Thayer Thomas is gone and other receivers haven’t exactly overwhelmed, so someone with Concepcion’s skill and speed could have an instant connection with Virginia transfer QB Brennan Armstrong.

*****

Amare Campbell: North Carolina

Campbell’s commitment to North Carolina in the summer prior to his senior season didn’t draw much fanfare. He was a low three-star prospect from Manassas (Va.) Unity Reed who chose the Tar Heels over Maryland and West Virginia as some others were showing interest as well. While not many freshmen are expected to heavily contribute for the Tar Heels, Campbell should be one of them as he’s the main backup at the inside linebacker spots. UNC has some productive linebackers but the defense was poor last season, so some newer players might provide a spark.

*****

Kenny Johnson: Pittsburgh

Some top receivers return but the production of Jared Wayne (60 catches for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns) left for the NFL, and Johnson has been one of the players talked about most heading into the season. The York (Pa.) Dallastown high three-star receiver chose Pitt shortly after his official visit there. West Virginia, Rutgers, Penn State and others were also supposed to host him.

*****

Suderian Harrison: Virginia