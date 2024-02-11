The 2024 recruiting class is essentially wrapped up now as some programs did really well, others not as much. Here is the ACC Report Card looking at the entire high school recruiting class after the Late Signing Period.

BOSTON COLLEGE (No. 14 in ACC, No. 97 overall)

Ashton McShane (Cole Patterson/Rivals.com)

FULL LIST: Boston College's 2024 recruiting class Judging by the comments from former head coach Jeff Hafley, recruiting at Boston College can certainly wear down a coach. Even if Hafley wasn't so outspoken about the state of college football recruiting, it would be easy to understand how he felt after looking at this Boston College recruiting class. Just 13 signees, no four-stars and an average stars per commit under three. One of the worst among Power Five programs. Maybe things will turn around under new head coach Bill O'Brien. Grade: C-

CLEMSON (No. 2 in ACC, No. 10 overall)

Sammy Brown (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

FULL LIST: Clemson's 2024 recruiting class Clemson may have finished second in the ACC team rankings but the Tigers have the highest average stars per commit. The class is led by linebacker Sammy Brown and wide receiver Terrance Moore, two of the highest ranked four-stars in the nation. The Clemson secondary is getting a massive boost from Rivals250 prospects Tavoy Feagin, Noah Dixon, Ricardo Jones and Corian Gipson. Dabo Swinney brought in assistant coaches Matt Luke and Chris Rumph after the season and recruiting momentum on the offensive and defensive lines is picking up. They signed a total of three Rivals250 prospects in the trenches. Grade: A

DUKE (No. 11 in ACC, No. 51 overall)

Bradley Smith (Rivals.com)

FULL LIST: Duke's 2024 recruiting class Losing head coach Mike Elko to Texas A&M and more than 10 key contributors from last season is a gut punch for a Blue Devils program that was on the rise. Now new head coach Manny Diaz and company are working on reloading. The large majority of the 2024 recruiting class remained intact through the coaching change, highlighted by four-star Chase Tyler and high three-stars Bradley Smith and Kyren Condoll. Still, there is a lot of work to do in the second transfer portal window and in the 2025 recruiting class. Grade: B

FLORIDA STATE (No. 3 in ACC, No. 12 overall)

Charles Lester (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

GEORGIA TECH (No. 6 in ACC, No. 29 overall)

Anthony Carrie (Rivals.com)

LOUISVILLE (No. 12 in ACC, No. 59 overall)

Joseph Stone Jr. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

FULL LIST: Louisville's 2024 recruiting class There are programs that aren't putting a huge emphasis on high school recruiting and focusing on the transfer portal instead. After signing just 15 high school prospects and taking 26 transfers in the first transfer window, it's clear that Louisville is one of those programs. The Cardinals did, however, add four four-stars and a few highly regarded three-stars from the high school ranks. Receiver Joseph Stone Jr., defensive end Xavier Porter running back Duke Watson and tight end Dylan Mesman all rank as four-star prospects and should turn into key contributors for Louisville. Grade: B-

MIAMI (No. 1 in ACC, No. 5 overall)

FULL LIST: Miami's 2024 recruiting class Mario Cristobal and staff put together Miami's first top-five recruiting class since 2008. That's pretty incredible considering just how relevant Miami has been on the recruiting trail since Cristobal took over. Miami is just one of five programs to sign at least three five-stars. On top of that, nine of their signees rank inside the top 100. The real highlight of this Miami recruiting class is their defensive line haul, which is arguably the best in the nation. Five-stars Justin Scott, Armondo Blount and Marquise Lightfoot lead the talented group that also includes Rivals250 prospects Booker Pickett and Artavius Jones and four-stars Elias Rudolph and Cole McConathy. Grade: A+

NORTH CAROLINA (No. 4 in ACC, No. 23 overall)

Jordan Shipp (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

FULL LIST: North Carolina's 2024 recruiting class Mack Brown and company have signed three top-16 classes in a row but took a dip this year. Still, there is a lot to get excited about when looking at the talented group of receivers and defensive backs joining the North Carolina program. Receiver Jordan Shipp blew everybody away during the all-stars season and got a huge bump up the rankings in the final update. Rivals250 defensive backs Zion Ferguson and Ty’Shun White were coveted prospects as well and the Tar Heel coaching staff is really excited about their potential in Chapel Hill. Grade: B

NC STATE (No. 5 in ACC, No. 28 overall)

Jonathan Paylor (Karyna Aguilar/Rivals.com)

FULL LIST: NC State's 2024 recruiting class Dave Doeren and company have an outstanding class of receivers this year, led by electric pass catcher Jonathan Paylor. Terrell Anderson and Keenan Jackson will give the Wolfpack plenty of size on the outside as well. Four-star quarterback signee Cedrick Bailey is an important piece for NC State’s recruiting class. The south Florida standout nearly flipped to Miami, but decided to stick with his original commitment. Defensively, NC State really loaded up at linebacker, signing five of them led by Elijah Groves. Grade: B

PITTSBURGH (No. 8 in ACC, No. 36 overall)

Jahsear Whittington (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

SYRACUSE (No. 7 in ACC, No. 35 overall)

Yasin Willis

FULL LIST: Syracuse's 2024 recruiting class The Fran Brown era began with a bang on the recruiting trail. The Orange added 12 commitments after Brown was hired and three of them were four-star prospects. Rivals250 running back Yasin Willis flipped from Pittsburgh, four-star receiver Emanuel Ross flipped from Stanford and four-star defensive back Marcellus Barnes committed at the All-American Bowl. Syracuse also flipped receiver Jaylan Hornsby from Texas A&M. Brown has Syracuse very active in the transfer portal as well. Grade: B

VIRGINIA (No. 13 in ACC, No. 92 overall)

Kevon Gray (Rivals.com)

FULL LIST: Virginia's 2024 recruiting class Second-year head coach Tony Elliott and his staff at Virginia finished this past season with just three wins but two of them were against ACC opponents. Only 13 high school prospects signed with Virginia and none of them are four-stars but the program is making strides in the transfer portal. Virginia could be in for another tough recruiting cycle if things don't turn around on the field this coming season. Grade: C+

VIRGINIA TECH (No. 9 in ACC, No. 46 overall)

Keylen Adams (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

WAKE FOREST (No. 10 in ACC, No. 49 overall)