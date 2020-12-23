CaneSport - ACC Spotlight: Grading the Early Signing Period

Boston College (7th ACC, 27th nationally)

Clinton Burton (Rivals.com)

Analysis: Jeff Hafley and his staff are taking a major step forward with this recruiting class. It's Boston College’s first top 30 class since 2004 and there are important playmakers on both sides of the ball headed to Chestnut Hill next year.

This group of signees leans more heavily toward the defensive side of the ball, with standout defensive backs Clinton Burton and Jalen Cheek leading the way. Linebackers Bryce Steele and Owen McGowan will be counted on to play a major role on the Eagles defense in the not-too-distant future. The crown jewel of Boston College's 2021 recruiting class, Rivals100 offensive lineman Drew Kendall, signed late on the last day of the Early Signing Period and he should help contribute to the solid offensive line they are building. Grade: B

Clemson (1st ACC, 7th nationally)

Barrett Carter (Rivals.com)

Duke (13th ACC, 57th nationally)

Dylan Merrell (Rivals.com)

Analysis: While there aren't many true standouts in this Duke recruiting class, there are some important players that fill holes in the roster and secure the future at certain positions. Led by signees Dylan Merrell and Cameron Bergeron, the defensive backfield was clearly a priority position this year with five of them in this class. David Cutcliffe has a history of developing outstanding quarterbacks and he's got two in this class to work with in Riley Leonard, the highest-rated prospect in this recruiting class, and super-athlete Jordan Moore. The Blue Devils needed to add a couple receivers in this class and they signed two in Trent Broadnax and Sahmir Hagans, but they lost Harrison Wallace when he flipped to Penn State on the first day of the Early Signing Period. Grade: C



Florida State (8th ACC, 28th nationally)

Shambre Jackson (Rivals.com)

Analysis: Most Florida State fans will remember the 2021 cycle for all the misses the Noles had on the recruiting trail, but Mike Norvell and his staff are still bringing in plenty of important players this year.

This class is heavy on defensive talent, led by Rivals250 defensive back Hunter Washington and Rivals250 defensive end Shambre Jackson. The depth of talent at both of those positions in this class should help improve the on-field product significantly. After almost losing Rivals250 receiver Malik McClain, the Noles were able to reel him back in during the Early Signing Period.

Unfortunately for the Seminoles, they weren't able to replace Rivals250 quarterback Luke Altmyer after he decommitted. If they don't add a quarterback before the February Signing Period, it will be the third time in the last four years that Florida State hasn't signed a quarterback. Grade: B-



Georgia Tech (11th ACC, 44th nationally)

Kaleb Edwards (Rivals.com)

Analysis: After an above-average top 25 recruiting class last year, Georgia Tech returned to near their average recruiting ranking in this cycle but still brought in some outstanding players that should help this team take the next step.

Geoff Collins and his staff reeled in three four-stars in receiver James BlackStrain, defensive back Kaleb Edwards and linebacker Trenilyas Tatum. This class is fairly balanced between the offensive and defensive talent. Along with BlackStrain, the Yellow Jackets are bringing in receiver Malik Rutherford and tight ends Ben Postma and Leo Blackburn. Along with Edwards and Tatum, defensive ends Joshua Robinson and Noah Collins should provided significant help on defense. Grade: B-



Louisville (5th ACC, 24th nationally)

Trevion Cooley (Rivals.com)

Analysis: Louisville is bringing in an above-average class this cycle, and it leans heavily toward the defensive side of the ball.

The Cardinals have commitments from six defensive backs - seven if athlete Derrick Edwards is counted - and five defensive linemen. Four-star defensive back Jaraye Williams is the highest-rated prospect in this Louisville class, but he did not sign during the Early Signing Period. On the offensive side of the ball, quarterback TJ Lewis, tight end Victor Mullen, running back Trevion Cooley and receivers Demetrius Cannon and Ahmari Huggins-Bruce should help make this offense explosive for years to come. Grade: B

Miami (2nd ACC, 11th nationally)

James Williams (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Analysis: The Hurricanes signed an outstanding class this year, and most of these players will be large contributors for the next few years. And here's an important statistic: 18 of Miami's 21 signees are from the state of Florida.

Landing five-star safety James Williams, Rivals100 defensive lineman Leonard Taylor and former USC Rivals100 quarterback commit Jake Garcia were big wins for Manny Diaz and his staff. Those three and nine others in this recruiting class are Rivals250 prospects. Jacolby George, Romello Brinson and Brashard Smith - all Rivals250 prospects - along with three-star Malik Curtis, make this Miami receiving corps the deepest in this class. Grade: A

NC State (9th ACC, 40th nationally)

Aaron McLaughlin (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Analysis: Despite sitting at No. 40 in the team rankings, this NC State class has a ton of potential. Rivals250 wide receiver Micah Crowell is back from his knee injury and is on track to make an impact fairly early in his career. Quarterback Aaron McLaughlin, a former Auburn commit, was a heavily recruited prospect who has the physical traits to outperform his ranking. The Wolfpack's defensive haul, while not ranked very high, is impressive. Linebacker Jordan Poole, defensive back Chase Hattley and defensive linemen Travali Price and Zyun Reeves are prospects with sky-high potential and they could have risen up the rankings with more opportunities to evaluate them. Grade: B

North Carolina (3rd ACC, 16th nationally)

Drake Maye (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Notre Dame (9th nationally)

Blake Fisher (Rivals.com)

Analysis: Notre Dame's first and only season (for now) in the ACC led to plenty of success on the field and its first top 10 recruiting class since 2013. Brian Kelly and his staff signed an incredibly balanced and talented recruiting class last week, and it should lead to continued success on the field.

Eight of the Irish's 26 signees are in the Rivals250 and three are in the Rivals100. Five-star Blake Fisher and Lorenzo Styles Jr. are the crown jewels of this recruiting class, but the Fighting Irish did a fantastic job of upgrading at some positions down the stretch by flipping a few highly rated prospects. During the Early Signing Period, Notre Dame flipped Rivals250 running back Audric Estime away from Michigan State and four-star defensive back Khari Gee away from LSU. They are just two of a handful of prospects that signed with Notre Dame after previously committing to other schools. Grade: A+

Pittsburgh (4th ACC, 21st nationally)

Terrrence Ranki (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)

Syracuse (12th ACC, 48th nationally)

Darius Chestnut (Rivals.com)

Analysis: It seems odd to say this is Syracuse's highest-rated recruiting class since 2008 considering the season the Orange just had, but it is true. Four-star signee Darian Chestnut is a big-time defensive back with great ball skills and he should create plenty of turnovers at the college level. This recruiting class is skewed more toward the offensive side of the ball, with five signees on the offensive line, three receivers, two tight ends and a quarterback and running back. While none of them were rated very highly, there is plenty of potential for a number of them to become major playmakers during their careers. On the defensive side of the ball, keep an eye on defensive ends Terry Lockett and Jatius Geer, along with Chestnut. Grade: C

Virginia (6th ACC, 25th nationally)

Noah Josey (Rivals.com)

Analysis: Even though Virginia had a .500 season, the Cavs were able to sign their first top 25 recruiting class since 2011. This is a fairly balanced class, but they really loaded up on offensive linemen. They signed five of them, led by four-star Noah Josey, but the defensive line class features Josh McCarron and Bryce Carter, the other two four-stars in this Virginia recruiting class. There is a lot to like about the group of linebackers Virginia signed, also. West Weeks is the highest rated of the group, but James Jackson and Michael Green have a ton of potential. Langston Long is a very intriguing defensive back because he is so big and moves well, but he might be in line for a move to linebacker once he hits the field in Charlottesville. Keep an eye on the two quarterbacks Virginia signed as well. Jay Woolfolk is a dual-threat quarterback with a big arm, and Jacob Rodriguez is more of a pro-style prospect that does a good job of distributing the ball on time to the right receiver. Grade: B

Virginia Tech (10th ACC, 41st nationally)

Jack Hollifield (Rivals.com)

Analysis: It was a debacle of a season and the coaching situation appeared to be up in the air for a little while, and it's easy to see that when you look at this Virginia Tech recruiting class. Outside the top 40 and no four-star signees is very unlike a Hokies recruiting class, but there are still a number of bright spots in this group and a few players that could bring some more excitement to Blacksburg. Four receivers signed with the Hokies, and the two in-state pass catchers, Jaylen Jones and DJ Sims, have turned some heads this year. The Hokies signed three running backs, and each has a little bit of a different skillset. Nykelius Johnson is listed as an athlete, but he projects to the offensive side of the ball. He is electric with the ball in his hands and should provide some big plays during his time with Virginia Tech. On the defensive side of the ball, keep an eye on defensive back DJ Harvey and linebacker Jack Hollifield, the younger brother of current Hokies linebacker Dax Hollifield. Grade: C



Wake Forest (14th ACC, 67th nationally)

Santino Marucci (Rivals.com)