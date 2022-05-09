ACC Spotlight: Highlights, predictions for 2023 recruiting class

With commitments coming in left and right, now is a great time to check in on the conference recruiting rankings. Up first, take a look at some of the highlights and a few predictions for the ACC's 2023 recruiting rankings.

SURPRISE SO FAR: Louisville and Wake Forest

It's not a stretch to say that two of the biggest surprises so far in the 2023 recruiting cycle are Louisville and Wake Forest, sitting at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in the ACC team rankings and Nos. 9 and 17 overall. The Cardinals have never finished higher than No. 29 in the overall team rankings and have only finished with an average of at least three-stars per commitment six times. If they keep this pace up, it could be their best class ever. The same can be said about Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons have never finished higher than No. 50 in the overall team rankings and have never signed a class with an average of at least three-stars per commitment. With eight commitments so far, Wake Forest is averaging exactly three-stars per commitment right now and seem to be capitalizing on their recruiting momentum after an impressive 2022 season.

*****

MOST IMPORTANT COMMIT SO FAR: Pierce Clarkson

It's usually a cop-out to pick the highest-ranked commit on the top-ranked program as the answer for a category like this but Clarkson is directly responsible for at least three of Louisville's other commitments. Without Clarkson in the fold, the Cardinals don't get commitments from Rivals250 defensive back Aaron Williams or three-star defensive backs Jahlil McClain and Jamari Johnson. Clarkson is a major addition in his own right. The son of famed quarterback trainer Steve Clarkson has been working hard to compete at the highest levels since he was little and his addition to the Louisville roster, along with the reinforcements he is bringing, will make a big difference for the Cardinals on the field.

*****

KEEP AN EYE ON: Miami

There are a lot of programs that could fit this category since all the "major" teams in the ACC haven't made their big move on the recruiting trail just yet but the Hurricanes are the most intriguing right now. A new coaching staff with former Miami player Mario Cristobal at the helm, a depth chart that is very attractive to high school prospects, and a very active NIL scene makes Miami a prime candidate for a big jump in the recruiting rankings in the next few months. The summer should be a particularly interesting time for Miami on the recruiting trail. The Hurricanes have some big visit weekends and plenty of official visitors coming to campus. There will be some big names putting on that Miami hat when they do decide to announce their commitment.

*****

NEED TO STEP IT UP: NC State

Noah Rogers (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

With just two commitments apiece, North Carolina, with a few highly ranked recruiting classes in the rearview mirror, and Pittsburgh, coming off its first ACC title and having Kenny Pickett be the first quarterback selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, could have easily been the pick here. However, NC State gets the nod. After NC State finished with three losses this past season, two of which by a total of four points, having star offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu go No. 6 in the NFL Draft, and with the upcoming season looking very promising after many current players committed to returning, there should be a lot of positive momentum on the recruiting trail for the program. Instead, the Wolfpack hold just three commitments and sit at No. 8 in the ACC team rankings, No. 46 overall. They were set up so well to have a great 2023 recruiting class but they seem to be losing ground with key targets Noah Rogers and Nathan Leacock. There are a number of other important recruits in play for NC State but these two were supposed to be slam dunks for the Wolfpack.

*****

MY PREDICTION FOR TOP THREE ACC CLASSES